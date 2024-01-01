$15,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma
Access Cab 4x4 Auto | CERTIFIED
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 203,001 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Tacoma Access Cab 4x4 V6 Auto 6foot box with 203k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed & with 2 keys in the advertised price.
1 owner vehicle. Clean title. Ontario truck. Used for personal use, not a work / fleet truck. Back rack was added by previous owner. Carfax available. Did have a small right side claim for $3764 back in 2020 for front fender & door. Done to a high standard.
Exterior & interior are in great condition. Full polishing just done on the paint. Interior is in good shape. Can only fault it cosmetically for a touched up rear bumper (see pics) had some rust. Been painted over.
Frame is in excellent condition. See pictures. No rust concerns anywhere on the truck. Frame recall was looked at by Toyota dealership, frame spray applied.
Runs and drives out very well. AC blows ice cold. All features work. No engine light. Engine pulls hard. transmission shifts properly, 4high/low operating.
Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work done: 2 new leaf springs, oil change, front ball joints, rear parking brake, exhaust repair done for a minor exhaust leak.
This is a great clean example of a lower mileage Tacoma considering the year. It's been well taken care of and is ready to go another 200-300,000km with the next owner. If you have any questions just let me know. Thank you
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade ins available
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee A
ve unit 3 Paris ON
