2012 Tacoma Access Cab 4x4 V6 Auto 6foot box with 203k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed & with 2 keys in the advertised price. 

1 owner vehicle. Clean title. Ontario truck. Used for personal use, not a work / fleet truck. Back rack was added by previous owner. Carfax available. Did have a small right side claim for $3764 back in 2020 for front fender & door. Done to a high standard.

Exterior & interior are in great condition. Full polishing just done on the paint. Interior is in good shape. Can only fault it cosmetically for a touched up rear bumper (see pics) had some rust. Been painted over. 

Frame is in excellent condition. See pictures. No rust concerns anywhere on the truck. Frame recall was looked at by Toyota dealership, frame spray applied. 

Runs and drives out very well. AC blows ice cold. All features work. No engine light. Engine pulls hard. transmission shifts properly, 4high/low operating. 

Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work done: 2 new leaf springs, oil change, front ball joints, rear parking brake, exhaust repair done for a minor exhaust leak. 

This is a great clean example of a lower mileage Tacoma considering the year. Its been well taken care of and is ready to go another 200-300,000km with the next owner. If you have any questions just let me know. Thank you

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade ins available 
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

2012 Toyota Tacoma

203,001 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4x4 Auto | CERTIFIED

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 4x4 Auto | CERTIFIED

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,001KM
VIN 5TFUU4EN4CX035198

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 203,001 KM

2012 Tacoma Access Cab 4x4 V6 Auto 6foot box with 203k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed & with 2 keys in the advertised price. 

 

1 owner vehicle. Clean title. Ontario truck. Used for personal use, not a work / fleet truck. Back rack was added by previous owner. Carfax available. Did have a small right side claim for $3764 back in 2020 for front fender & door. Done to a high standard.

 

Exterior & interior are in great condition. Full polishing just done on the paint. Interior is in good shape. Can only fault it cosmetically for a touched up rear bumper (see pics) had some rust. Been painted over. 

 

Frame is in excellent condition. See pictures. No rust concerns anywhere on the truck. Frame recall was looked at by Toyota dealership, frame spray applied. 

 

Runs and drives out very well. AC blows ice cold. All features work. No engine light. Engine pulls hard. transmission shifts properly, 4high/low operating. 

Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work done: 2 new leaf springs, oil change, front ball joints, rear parking brake, exhaust repair done for a minor exhaust leak. 

 

This is a great clean example of a lower mileage Tacoma considering the year. It's been well taken care of and is ready to go another 200-300,000km with the next owner. If you have any questions just let me know. Thank you

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Financing and trade ins available 

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee A

ve unit 3 Paris ON

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2012 Toyota Tacoma