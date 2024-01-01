Menu
<div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Excellent condition 2012 Toyota Tundra ultra reliable 4.6Liter V8 Double Cab 4x4  6.5foot box now available for sale with 236k. Comes safety certified with powertrain warranty and detailed in the advertised price. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Ontario truck its entire life. Clean title. No reported accidents. Carfax available. 23 service records available. Used for personal use by the previous owner, not a fleet truck. Comes with Color matched cap, bed liner and winter tires/rims included. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Shows well inside & out. Paint has just been polished and the black leather interior is in good shape. Runs & drives out great. 4x4 high/low works as it should. Powertrain is healthy, transmission shifts smoothly. No engine lights or mechanical issues. Newer seat of all season tires and brakes just done. Non smoker. No rust issues. Has been undercoated by previous owner. Frame, cab corners, rockers, wheel wells are all clean. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Just certified and inspected under Ontarios new safety program. Just needed new; ebrake cables, rear leaf springs, windshield, exhaust pipe &2 door hinges for safety. Around $2000 just invested. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Open by appointment only for viewings.</span></p><br /><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div>

2012 Toyota Tundra

236,131 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra

Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED |

11909489

2012 Toyota Tundra

Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED |

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUM5F18CX036243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2012 Toyota Tundra ultra reliable 4.6Liter V8 Double Cab 4x4  6.5foot box now available for sale with 236k. Comes safety certified with powertrain warranty and detailed in the advertised price. 


Ontario truck its entire life. Clean title. No reported accidents. Carfax available. 23 service records available. Used for personal use by the previous owner, not a fleet truck. Comes with Color matched cap, bed liner and winter tires/rims included. 


Shows well inside & out. Paint has just been polished and the black leather interior is in good shape. Runs & drives out great. 4x4 high/low works as it should. Powertrain is healthy, transmission shifts smoothly. No engine lights or mechanical issues. Newer seat of all season tires and brakes just done. Non smoker. No rust issues. Has been undercoated by previous owner. Frame, cab corners, rockers, wheel wells are all clean. 


Just certified and inspected under Ontario's new safety program. Just needed new; ebrake cables, rear leaf springs, windshield, exhaust pipe &2 door hinges for safety. Around $2000 just invested. 


If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Open by appointment only for viewings.



Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-588-XXXX

519-588-0750

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2012 Toyota Tundra