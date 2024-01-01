$16,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Tundra
Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED |
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2012 Toyota Tundra ultra reliable 4.6Liter V8 Double Cab 4x4 6.5foot box now available for sale with 236k. Comes safety certified with powertrain warranty and detailed in the advertised price.
Ontario truck its entire life. Clean title. No reported accidents. Carfax available. 23 service records available. Used for personal use by the previous owner, not a fleet truck. Comes with Color matched cap, bed liner and winter tires/rims included.
Shows well inside & out. Paint has just been polished and the black leather interior is in good shape. Runs & drives out great. 4x4 high/low works as it should. Powertrain is healthy, transmission shifts smoothly. No engine lights or mechanical issues. Newer seat of all season tires and brakes just done. Non smoker. No rust issues. Has been undercoated by previous owner. Frame, cab corners, rockers, wheel wells are all clean.
Just certified and inspected under Ontario's new safety program. Just needed new; ebrake cables, rear leaf springs, windshield, exhaust pipe &2 door hinges for safety. Around $2000 just invested.
If you have any questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Open by appointment only for viewings.
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
