2013 Audi A7

3.0 Premium

  • 71,217KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179457
  • VIN: WAU3GCFC2DN122652
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors. Safety and servicing included. Below market price due to previous accident disclosure. Traded in here. I have spent time driving this car and it is excellnt in every way. A7 Premium includes leather upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power sunroof, the Audi MMI infotainment interface, Bluetooth and a Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio capability and an iPod cable. Exterior features include automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, heated windshield washers, heated mirrors and 18-inch wheels.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

