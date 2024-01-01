2013 Can-Am Spyder

Menu
14,392 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,392KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2BXNBBC14DV002644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Viper Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,392 KM

Vehicle Description

SE5 5-speed electronic semi-automatic with reverse

The Spyder RT Limited starts with a Spyder RT-S platform and improves upon it with an integrated GPS system, driver footboards, two exclusive colors, four travel bags, chrome accents and a specially embroidered seat. However, with its Rotax V-Twin engine, proprietary and updated SST chassis, precision handling and unmatched comfort, the Spyder RT Limited roadster is much more than just an elegant façade — it’s the cream of the crop.

Added Features over Spyder RT Limited

» Handlebar-mounted Garmin‡ Zumo‡ 660 color touchscreen GPS, integrated into vehicle electronics system

» New aluminum 12-spoke chrome wheels

» New chrome accents: Driver and passenger footboards

» Embroidered Spyder RT Limited seat

» 4 Semi-rigid travel bags for side, front and rear cargo compartments

What’s new for 2013?

» Revised chassis

» Rider footboards

» Redesigned front fenders with LED lighting

» Updated suspension calibration

» Brembo braking system

» Larger brake discs (270mm)

» Next-generation BOSCH ABS system

» Larger diameter (15-inch) front wheels

» Lower-profile front tires

» More chrome parts (Rider and passenger footboards and support casting)

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2013 Can-Am Spyder