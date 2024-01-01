$16,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Can-Am Spyder
RT Limited
2013 Can-Am Spyder
RT Limited
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Viper Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 14,392 KM
Vehicle Description
SE5 5-speed electronic semi-automatic with reverse
The Spyder RT Limited starts with a Spyder RT-S platform and improves upon it with an integrated GPS system, driver footboards, two exclusive colors, four travel bags, chrome accents and a specially embroidered seat. However, with its Rotax V-Twin engine, proprietary and updated SST chassis, precision handling and unmatched comfort, the Spyder RT Limited roadster is much more than just an elegant façade — it’s the cream of the crop.
Added Features over Spyder RT Limited
» Handlebar-mounted Garmin‡ Zumo‡ 660 color touchscreen GPS, integrated into vehicle electronics system
» New aluminum 12-spoke chrome wheels
» New chrome accents: Driver and passenger footboards
» Embroidered Spyder RT Limited seat
» 4 Semi-rigid travel bags for side, front and rear cargo compartments
What’s new for 2013?
» Revised chassis
» Rider footboards
» Redesigned front fenders with LED lighting
» Updated suspension calibration
» Brembo braking system
» Larger brake discs (270mm)
» Next-generation BOSCH ABS system
» Larger diameter (15-inch) front wheels
» Lower-profile front tires
» More chrome parts (Rider and passenger footboards and support casting)
Vehicle Features
Seating
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-442-1800