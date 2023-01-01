Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

40,584 KM

Details

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Convertible

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 10258236
  2. 10258236
  3. 10258236
  4. 10258236
  5. 10258236
  6. 10258236
  7. 10258236
  8. 10258236
  9. 10258236
  10. 10258236
  11. 10258236
  12. 10258236
  13. 10258236
  14. 10258236
  15. 10258236
  16. 10258236
  17. 10258236
  18. 10258236
  19. 10258236
  20. 10258236
  21. 10258236
  22. 10258236
  23. 10258236
  24. 10258236
  25. 10258236
  26. 10258236
  27. 10258236
  28. 10258236
  29. 10258236
  30. 10258236
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258236
  • Stock #: LM01709
  • VIN: 1G1YE3DW7D5103437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,584 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2012 Ford Mustang 2d...
 82,758 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn SKY RED ...
 40,161 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2000 Chevrolet Corve...
 81,956 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory