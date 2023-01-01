$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage
1-888-738-8540
2013 Chevrolet Corvette
2013 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Convertible
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
1-888-738-8540
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10258236
- Stock #: LM01709
- VIN: 1G1YE3DW7D5103437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,584 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1