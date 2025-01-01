Menu
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Paris, ON

2013 Hyundai Tucson

132,948 KM

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

13059374

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,948KM
VIN KM8JU3AC3DU688296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro 2DR CONV 2SS for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Chevrolet Camaro 2DR CONV 2SS 6,449 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Paris, ON
2005 Ford Mustang GT 53,591 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Honda S2000 for sale in Paris, ON
2000 Honda S2000 53,944 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2013 Hyundai Tucson