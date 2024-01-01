$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
SX AUTO HATCH | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2013 Kia Rio SX Hatchback Automatic with 165k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, free set of snow tires & rims, full tank of gas, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available!
These Rio's are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV.
Ontario car since new. Only 2 owners. Clean/fit title. Did have a rear end collision a few months after the 1st owner bought it. when it was basically brand new in no issues whatsoever. All fixed through insurance to a high standard. Not a rebuilt title. Carfax available.
Just inspected and certified. Needed nothing for a safety. Mechanically in excellent condition. All regular servicing done on time. New set of all season tires, brakes done recently. Newer control arms and stabilizer links. Runs and drives great. AC blows ice cold. All features work. Engine and transmission are healthy and in good working condition.
Really nice condition inside & out. Zero rust. Non smoker. Interior is like new. Paint is in good shape. Fully loaded: heated steering wheel, leather heated seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam and more!
This will make a great budget friendly reliable vehicle for someone. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. If you have any questions please let me know thank you
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
