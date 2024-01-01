Menu
2013 Kia Rio SX Hatchback Automatic with 165k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, free set of snow tires & rims,  full tank of gas, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available! 

These Rios are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Ontario car since new. Only 2 owners. Clean/fit title. Did have a rear end collision a few months after the 1st owner bought it. when it was basically brand new in no issues whatsoever. All fixed through insurance to a high standard. Not a rebuilt title. Carfax available.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Just inspected and certified. Needed nothing for a safety. Mechanically in excellent condition. All regular servicing done on time. New set of all season tires, brakes done recently. Newer control arms and stabilizer links. Runs and drives great. AC blows ice cold. All features work. Engine and transmission are healthy and in good working condition. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Really nice condition inside & out. Zero rust. Non smoker. Interior is like new. Paint is in good shape. Fully loaded: heated steering wheel, leather heated seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam and more!</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>This will make a great budget friendly reliable vehicle for someone. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. If you have any questions please let me know thank you</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
SX AUTO HATCH | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KNADN5A33D6887229

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

2013 Kia Rio SX Hatchback Automatic with 165k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, free set of snow tires & rims,  full tank of gas, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available! 


These Rio's are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV.


Ontario car since new. Only 2 owners. Clean/fit title. Did have a rear end collision a few months after the 1st owner bought it. when it was basically brand new in no issues whatsoever. All fixed through insurance to a high standard. Not a rebuilt title. Carfax available.


Just inspected and certified. Needed nothing for a safety. Mechanically in excellent condition. All regular servicing done on time. New set of all season tires, brakes done recently. Newer control arms and stabilizer links. Runs and drives great. AC blows ice cold. All features work. Engine and transmission are healthy and in good working condition. 


Really nice condition inside & out. Zero rust. Non smoker. Interior is like new. Paint is in good shape. Fully loaded: heated steering wheel, leather heated seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, back up cam and more!


This will make a great budget friendly reliable vehicle for someone. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. If you have any questions please let me know thank you


Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-588-XXXX

519-588-0750

