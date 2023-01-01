Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lincoln MKX

120,723 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKX

2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 9713281
  2. 9713281
  3. 9713281
  4. 9713281
  5. 9713281
  6. 9713281
  7. 9713281
  8. 9713281
  9. 9713281
  10. 9713281
  11. 9713281
  12. 9713281
  13. 9713281
  14. 9713281
  15. 9713281
  16. 9713281
  17. 9713281
  18. 9713281
  19. 9713281
  20. 9713281
  21. 9713281
  22. 9713281
  23. 9713281
  24. 9713281
  25. 9713281
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9713281
  • Stock #: LM01648-1
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8DBL45066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LM01648-1
  • Mileage 120,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic condition, Accident Free, Certified and Serviced. Traded in here, two owners from new.

Options include;

White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat

SIGHT & SOUND PACKAGE: Equipment Group 101A
BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with
cross-traffic alert1
Panoramic Vista Roof® with dual power
sunshades
THX® II Certified Audio System with AM/
FM stereo/single-CD player with MP3
capability, 14 speakers (including 8
subwoofer), 650 watts of power and a
13-channel amplifier
Voice-activated Navigation System with
SD card for map and Points of Interest
(POI) storage
20" polished aluminum wheels


Standard features include; dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, automatic adaptive xenon headlamps, spoiler, Easy Fuel capless fuel filler, fog lamps, heated blind-spot mirrors with puddle lamps and drivers side auto-dimming, power liftgate, rearview camera, reverse sensing system, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry with pushbutton start, MyLincoln Touch, power tilt and telescopic heated steering wheel with audio controls, auto up/down front windows, remote starter, cruise control, garage door opener, heated and cooled leather ten-way power seats, drivers side memory, leather-trimmed 60/40 split-folding rear seats, aluminum accent interior trim, illuminated front scuff plates, overhead console, cargo mat, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo, Sync, Sirius satellite radio, MyKey, perimeter alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, and SecuriCode keyless entry keypad.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2008 Chevrolet Corve...
 76,672 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
1987 Porsche 928 S 2...
 174,706 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Thunderbir...
 43,552 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory