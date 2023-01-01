$15,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKX
AWD 4DR
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$15,999
- Listing ID: 9713281
- Stock #: LM01648-1
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8DBL45066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,723 KM
Vehicle Description
Fantastic condition, Accident Free, Certified and Serviced. Traded in here, two owners from new.
Options include;
White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
SIGHT & SOUND PACKAGE: Equipment Group 101A
BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with
cross-traffic alert1
Panoramic Vista Roof® with dual power
sunshades
THX® II Certified Audio System with AM/
FM stereo/single-CD player with MP3
capability, 14 speakers (including 8
subwoofer), 650 watts of power and a
13-channel amplifier
Voice-activated Navigation System with
SD card for map and Points of Interest
(POI) storage
20" polished aluminum wheels
Standard features include; dual-zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, automatic adaptive xenon headlamps, spoiler, Easy Fuel capless fuel filler, fog lamps, heated blind-spot mirrors with puddle lamps and drivers side auto-dimming, power liftgate, rearview camera, reverse sensing system, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry with pushbutton start, MyLincoln Touch, power tilt and telescopic heated steering wheel with audio controls, auto up/down front windows, remote starter, cruise control, garage door opener, heated and cooled leather ten-way power seats, drivers side memory, leather-trimmed 60/40 split-folding rear seats, aluminum accent interior trim, illuminated front scuff plates, overhead console, cargo mat, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo, Sync, Sirius satellite radio, MyKey, perimeter alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, and SecuriCode keyless entry keypad.
