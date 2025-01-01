Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 data-start=103 data-end=174>⭐ 2014 Acura MDX Elite – One Owner | 109,000 km | Fully Maintained</h2><p data-start=175 data-end=321><strong data-start=175 data-end=189>Condition:</strong> Excellent<br data-start=199 data-end=202 /><strong data-start=202 data-end=217>Drivetrain:</strong> SH-AWD<br data-start=224 data-end=227 /><strong data-start=227 data-end=238>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6<br data-start=246 data-end=249 /><strong data-start=249 data-end=261>Seating:</strong> 7-Passenger<br data-start=273 data-end=276 /><strong data-start=276 data-end=285>Trim:</strong> <strong data-start=286 data-end=303>Elite Package</strong> (Top of the Line)</p><hr data-start=323 data-end=326 /><h3 data-start=328 data-end=360>🔥 Why This MDX Is Special</h3><ul data-start=361 data-end=671><li data-start=361 data-end=402><p data-start=363 data-end=402><strong data-start=363 data-end=385>One owner from new</strong> – rare to find</p></li><li data-start=403 data-end=462><p data-start=405 data-end=462><strong data-start=405 data-end=434>Extensive service history</strong> – meticulously maintained, summer and winter wheels and tires and winter and summer mats</p></li><li data-start=463 data-end=507><p data-start=465 data-end=507><strong data-start=465 data-end=482>Elite Package</strong> – the top factory option</p></li><li data-start=508 data-end=564><p data-start=510 data-end=564><strong data-start=510 data-end=529>Only 109,000 km</strong> – exceptionally low for the year</p></li><li data-start=565 data-end=622><p data-start=567 data-end=622>Fully inspected & certified by <strong data-start=598 data-end=620>Lee Munro’s Garage</strong></p></li><li data-start=623 data-end=671><p data-start=625 data-end=671>Backed by our <strong data-start=639 data-end=671>72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=673 data-end=676 /><h3 data-start=678 data-end=711>💎 Elite Package Highlights</h3><p data-start=712 data-end=740><strong data-start=712 data-end=738>Safety & Driver Assist</strong></p><ul data-start=741 data-end=949><li data-start=741 data-end=768><p data-start=743 data-end=768>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=769 data-end=798><p data-start=771 data-end=798>Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li data-start=799 data-end=825><p data-start=801 data-end=825>Lane Departure Warning</p></li><li data-start=826 data-end=851><p data-start=828 data-end=851>Blind Spot Monitoring</p></li><li data-start=852 data-end=881><p data-start=854 data-end=881>360° Surround-View Camera</p></li><li data-start=882 data-end=916><p data-start=884 data-end=916>Parking sensors (front & rear)</p></li><li data-start=917 data-end=949><p data-start=919 data-end=949>Collision Mitigation Braking</p></li></ul><p data-start=951 data-end=973><strong data-start=951 data-end=971>Luxury & Comfort</strong></p><ul data-start=974 data-end=1208><li data-start=974 data-end=1016><p data-start=976 data-end=1016>Premium perforated <strong data-start=995 data-end=1014>leather seating</strong></p></li><li data-start=1017 data-end=1056><p data-start=1019 data-end=1056><strong data-start=1019 data-end=1054>Heated & ventilated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1057 data-end=1084><p data-start=1059 data-end=1084>Heated second-row seats</p></li><li data-start=1085 data-end=1110><p data-start=1087 data-end=1110>Heated steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1111 data-end=1139><p data-start=1113 data-end=1139>Tri-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=1140 data-end=1177><p data-start=1142 data-end=1177>Push-button start & keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=1178 data-end=1196><p data-start=1180 data-end=1196>Power tailgate</p></li><li data-start=1197 data-end=1208><p data-start=1199 data-end=1208>Sunroof</p></li></ul><p data-start=1210 data-end=1226><strong data-start=1210 data-end=1224>Technology</strong></p><ul data-start=1227 data-end=1381><li data-start=1227 data-end=1248><p data-start=1229 data-end=1248>Navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1249 data-end=1300><p data-start=1251 data-end=1300>Rear DVD entertainment with wireless headphones</p></li><li data-start=1301 data-end=1329><p data-start=1303 data-end=1329>ELS Studio Premium Audio</p></li><li data-start=1330 data-end=1354><p data-start=1332 data-end=1354>Bluetooth hands-free</p></li><li data-start=1355 data-end=1381><p data-start=1357 data-end=1381>Multi-view rear camera</p></li></ul><p data-start=1383 data-end=1406><strong data-start=1383 data-end=1404>Exterior & Wheels</strong></p><ul data-start=1407 data-end=1497><li data-start=1407 data-end=1427><p data-start=1409 data-end=1427>19 alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1428 data-end=1456><p data-start=1430 data-end=1456>Jewel-Eye LED headlights</p></li><li data-start=1457 data-end=1471><p data-start=1459 data-end=1471>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1472 data-end=1497><p data-start=1474 data-end=1497>Power-folding mirrors</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1499 data-end=1502 /><h3 data-start=1504 data-end=1529>🧾 Additional Notes</h3><ul data-start=1530 data-end=1726><li data-start=1530 data-end=1581><p data-start=1532 data-end=1581>Comes with a <strong data-start=1545 data-end=1579>comprehensive maintenance file</strong></p></li><li data-start=1582 data-end=1628><p data-start=1584 data-end=1628>Non-smoker, no pets, no accidents </p></li><li data-start=1629 data-end=1667><p data-start=1631 data-end=1667>Outstanding condition inside & out</p></li><li data-start=1668 data-end=1726><p data-start=1670 data-end=1726>Drives tight, smooth, and exceptionally well cared for</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1728 data-end=1731 /><h3 data-start=1733 data-end=1770>🛠️ Fully Inspected & Certified</h3><p data-start=1771 data-end=1822>As with every vehicle we sell, this MDX has been:</p><p> </p><ul data-start=1823 data-end=1989><li data-start=1823 data-end=1847><p data-start=1825 data-end=1847>Thoroughly inspected</p></li><li data-start=1848 data-end=1875><p data-start=1850 data-end=1875>Professionally detailed</p></li><li data-start=1876 data-end=1989><p data-start=1878 data-end=1989>Certified to our high standard<br data-start=1908 data-end=1911 />And covered by our <strong data-start=1930 data-end=1962>72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee</strong> for complete confidence.</p></li></ul>

2014 Acura MDX

109,585 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

Watch This Vehicle
13174451

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1763066301
  2. 1763066301
  3. 1763066301
  4. 1763066300
  5. 1763066300
  6. 1763066301
  7. 1763066301
  8. 1763066300
  9. 1763066300
  10. 1763066301
  11. 1763066300
  12. 1763066300
  13. 1763066300
  14. 1763066300
  15. 1763066300
  16. 1763066300
  17. 1763066300
  18. 1763066300
  19. 1763066300
  20. 1763066300
  21. 1763066300
  22. 1763066300
  23. 1763066300
  24. 1763066301
  25. 1763066300
  26. 1763066301
  27. 1763066301
  28. 1763066301
  29. 1763066300
  30. 1763066301
  31. 1763066301
  32. 1763066301
  33. 1763066301
  34. 1763066301
  35. 1763066301
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,585KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H87EB506750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 109,585 KM

Vehicle Description

⭐ 2014 Acura MDX Elite – One Owner | 109,000 km | Fully Maintained

Condition: Excellent
Drivetrain: SH-AWD
Engine: 3.5L V6
Seating: 7-Passenger
Trim: Elite Package (Top of the Line)

🔥 Why This MDX Is Special

  • One owner from new – rare to find

  • Extensive service history – meticulously maintained, summer and winter wheels and tires and winter and summer mats

  • Elite Package – the top factory option

  • Only 109,000 km – exceptionally low for the year

  • Fully inspected & certified by Lee Munro’s Garage

  • Backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee

💎 Elite Package Highlights

Safety & Driver Assist

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Forward Collision Warning

  • Lane Departure Warning

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • 360° Surround-View Camera

  • Parking sensors (front & rear)

  • Collision Mitigation Braking

Luxury & Comfort

  • Premium perforated leather seating

  • Heated & ventilated front seats

  • Heated second-row seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Tri-zone climate control

  • Push-button start & keyless entry

  • Power tailgate

  • Sunroof

Technology

  • Navigation system

  • Rear DVD entertainment with wireless headphones

  • ELS Studio Premium Audio

  • Bluetooth hands-free

  • Multi-view rear camera

Exterior & Wheels

  • 19" alloy wheels

  • Jewel-Eye LED headlights

  • Fog lights

  • Power-folding mirrors

🧾 Additional Notes

  • Comes with a comprehensive maintenance file

  • Non-smoker, no pets, no accidents 

  • Outstanding condition inside & out

  • Drives tight, smooth, and exceptionally well cared for

🛠️ Fully Inspected & Certified

As with every vehicle we sell, this MDX has been:

 

  • Thoroughly inspected

  • Professionally detailed

  • Certified to our high standard
    And covered by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee for complete confidence.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-AFPP
IV
NH603PX

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Paris, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 122,885 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 112,033 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Limited for sale in Paris, ON
2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Limited 33,272 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2014 Acura MDX