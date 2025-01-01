2014 Acura MDX

$24,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Parchment
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 109,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Condition: Excellent
Drivetrain: SH-AWD
Engine: 3.5L V6
Seating: 7-Passenger
Trim: Elite Package (Top of the Line)
One owner from new – rare to find
Extensive service history – meticulously maintained, summer and winter wheels and tires and winter and summer mats
Elite Package – the top factory option
Only 109,000 km – exceptionally low for the year
Fully inspected & certified by Lee Munro’s Garage
Backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee
Safety & Driver Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring
360° Surround-View Camera
Parking sensors (front & rear)
Collision Mitigation Braking
Luxury & Comfort
Premium perforated leather seating
Heated & ventilated front seats
Heated second-row seats
Heated steering wheel
Tri-zone climate control
Push-button start & keyless entry
Power tailgate
Sunroof
Technology
Navigation system
Rear DVD entertainment with wireless headphones
ELS Studio Premium Audio
Bluetooth hands-free
Multi-view rear camera
Exterior & Wheels
19" alloy wheels
Jewel-Eye LED headlights
Fog lights
Power-folding mirrors
Comes with a comprehensive maintenance file
Non-smoker, no pets, no accidents
Outstanding condition inside & out
Drives tight, smooth, and exceptionally well cared for
As with every vehicle we sell, this MDX has been:
Thoroughly inspected
Professionally detailed
Certified to our high standard
And covered by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee for complete confidence.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
519-442-1800