2014 GMC Sierra 2500

72,580 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 153 SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab 153 SLE

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9992447
  • VIN: 1GT120CG1EF179175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Same owner since 2014, a car collector with enclosed car trailer during racing/car show season. Very clean, low mileage and well maintained, privately owned Sierra. No accidents, damages or concerns. Z71 Package with G80 Rear Diff. Summer and Winter Wheels and Tires. Thoroughly inspected, certified and good to go!

Z71 4X4 OFF ROAD CHASSIS PACKAGE, 6.O LITER VORTEC V8 - GAS/FLEX FUEL, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, STABILITY CONTROL, HD TOWING PACKAGE, 13000 LBS, CREW CAB BLACK EXTERIOR, INTERIOR BLACK CLOTH, WIDE LOAD MIRRORS, FLOOR MATS, AM/FM RADIO CD, CLOCK, ETR, MP3, AIR CONDITIONG, POWER WINDOWS, TINTED REAR WINDOWS, 3’’ IN. SIDE STEP BARS - STAINLESS STEEL, FOLDING PICKUP TRUCK, BED STEP UP, BACK FLIP 2G TRUCK BED COVER (HARD FOLDING)1 SET OF ORIGINAL STEEL WHEELS & HUB CAPS MOUNTED WITH SNOW TIRES, 1 SET OF AMERICAN RACING MAGS MOUNTED WITH SUMMER TIRES, ALWAYS STORED INDOORS.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

