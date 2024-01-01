Menu
Beautiful Golden Brown Metallic 2014 CRV Touring AWD with 208k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, set of winter tires, detailed and with 2 keys in the advertised price.

 

One owner. Clean title. Ontario owned its entire life. Always regularly serviced at the Honda dealership. Did have a very minor right front insurance claim for $2192 in 2022. Carfax available. Mature previous owners.

 

In excellent condition inside and out. Non smoker, no pets or kids. Paint is in great shape, interior looks like new. This is a fully loaded touring model; leather, sunroof, heated seats, navigation, back up cam and more. 

 

Safety inspection just completed. Only needed a windshield and we did a synthetic oil change. Tires and brakes are like new. Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold. All features work.

 

Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask.

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

2014 Honda CR-V

206,876 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD | CERTIFIED | WINTER TIRES

2014 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD | CERTIFIED | WINTER TIRES

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
206,876KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,876 KM

Beautiful Golden Brown Metallic 2014 CRV Touring AWD with 208k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, set of winter tires, detailed and with 2 keys in the advertised price.

 

One owner. Clean title. Ontario owned it's entire life. Always regularly serviced at the Honda dealership. Did have a very minor right front insurance claim for $2192 in 2022. Carfax available. Mature previous owners.

 

In excellent condition inside and out. Non smoker, no pets or kids. Paint is in great shape, interior looks like new. This is a fully loaded touring model; leather, sunroof, heated seats, navigation, back up cam and more. 

 

Safety inspection just completed. Only needed a windshield and we did a synthetic oil change. Tires and brakes are like new. Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold. All features work.

 

Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask.

 

Price is + TAX + licensing fees.

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-XXXX

519-588-0750

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2014 Honda CR-V