2014 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD | CERTIFIED | WINTER TIRES
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Golden Brown Metallic 2014 CRV Touring AWD with 208k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, set of winter tires, detailed and with 2 keys in the advertised price.
One owner. Clean title. Ontario owned it's entire life. Always regularly serviced at the Honda dealership. Did have a very minor right front insurance claim for $2192 in 2022. Carfax available. Mature previous owners.
In excellent condition inside and out. Non smoker, no pets or kids. Paint is in great shape, interior looks like new. This is a fully loaded touring model; leather, sunroof, heated seats, navigation, back up cam and more.
Safety inspection just completed. Only needed a windshield and we did a synthetic oil change. Tires and brakes are like new. Runs and drives out great. AC blows ice cold. All features work.
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle. If you have any questions please just ask.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Starks Motorsports
519-588-0750