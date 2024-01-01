$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Valkyrie
1800 w/ABS
2014 Honda Valkyrie
1800 w/ABS
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 13,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Traded in to us. If you're looking for a Big, Lightning Fast, Reliable, Comfortable ride that corners like a sportbike and cruises like a Goldwing, this needs to be on your list. Motorcyclist Magazine says, "Fire the big bike up with a roar from the more open exhaust and it pulls away strongly without hesitation, practically begging you to jump on the throttle. The bike’s light weight makes the big GL engine feel especially alive, and its broad spread of earth-moving torque and smoothness accelerate the bike like a rocket. It can be left in third gear and ridden briskly in the corners thanks to its good cornering clearance, top fifth gear on the highway delivers the same smooth flagship touring manners, with buckets of power in reserve for passing and such."
Vehicle Features
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-442-1800