Traded in to us. If youre looking for a Big, Lightning Fast, Reliable, Comfortable ride that corners like a sportbike and cruises like a Goldwing, this needs to be on your list. Motorcyclist Magazine says, Fire the big bike up with a roar from the more open exhaust and it pulls away strongly without hesitation, practically begging you to jump on the throttle. The bike's light weight makes the big GL engine feel especially alive, and its broad spread of earth-moving torque and smoothness accelerate the bike like a rocket. It can be left in third gear and ridden briskly in the corners thanks to its good cornering clearance, top fifth gear on the highway delivers the same smooth flagship touring manners, with buckets of power in reserve for passing and such.

2014 Honda Valkyrie

13,755 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Valkyrie

1800 w/ABS

2014 Honda Valkyrie

1800 w/ABS

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,755KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JH2SC6860EK000076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Traded in to us. If you're looking for a Big, Lightning Fast, Reliable, Comfortable ride that corners like a sportbike and cruises like a Goldwing, this needs to be on your list. Motorcyclist Magazine says, "Fire the big bike up with a roar from the more open exhaust and it pulls away strongly without hesitation, practically begging you to jump on the throttle. The bike’s light weight makes the big GL engine feel especially alive, and its broad spread of earth-moving torque and smoothness accelerate the bike like a rocket. It can be left in third gear and ridden briskly in the corners thanks to its good cornering clearance, top fifth gear on the highway delivers the same smooth flagship touring manners, with buckets of power in reserve for passing and such."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2014 Honda Valkyrie