Reliable, safe, great on gas, well maintained. Our 2014 Mazda 3 GX Automatic comes safety certified, 2 keys, detailed and with a full tank of gas at no charge. 

Financing, trade ins and extended warranty available. 

2 owners since new. No accident history. Clean title. Carfax available. Regularly serviced at the Mazda dealer its entire life. 13 service records available. 

Just recently safety inspected & certified. New rear brake pads, rotors & calipers. Stabilizer links and oil change just done. Mechanically in great shape. Runs and drives out great! 

In excellent condition inside & out. No rust issues. Non smoker. Very clean well cared for Mazda. All features work.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

202,086 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Auto | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

202,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1K75E1140933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,086 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Mazda MAZDA3