2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, safe, great on gas, well maintained. Our 2014 Mazda 3 GX Automatic comes safety certified, 2 keys, detailed and with a full tank of gas at no charge.
Financing, trade ins and extended warranty available.
2 owners since new. No accident history. Clean title. Carfax available. Regularly serviced at the Mazda dealer it's entire life. 13 service records available.
Just recently safety inspected & certified. New rear brake pads, rotors & calipers. Stabilizer links and oil change just done. Mechanically in great shape. Runs and drives out great!
In excellent condition inside & out. No rust issues. Non smoker. Very clean well cared for Mazda. All features work.
Thank you for your interest in my vehicle.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member
Vehicle Features
