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<h2 data-section-id=5zs8f6 data-start=75 data-end=155><span role=text><strong data-start=78 data-end=155>2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4WD – 5.7L V8 | One Owner | 66,895 KM</strong></span></h2><p data-start=157 data-end=234>At Lee Munro’s Garage, we don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.</p><p data-start=236 data-end=422>This 2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum is an original, unmodified, <strong data-start=305 data-end=326>one-owner example</strong> with just <strong data-start=337 data-end=350>66,895 km</strong>, selected based on condition, ownership history, and overall integrity.</p><p data-start=424 data-end=516>This is the kind of truck you buy for long-term satisfaction, <strong>and</strong> instant gratification.</p><hr data-start=518 data-end=521><h3 data-section-id=1xl7ki data-start=523 data-end=545><span role=text><strong data-start=527 data-end=545>Key Highlights</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=547 data-end=695><li data-section-id=aphsu7 data-start=547 data-end=566>5.7L i-FORCE V8</li><li data-section-id=15fch67 data-start=567 data-end=574>4WD</li><li data-section-id=1ogpuyt data-start=575 data-end=602>CrewMax (full-size cab)</li><li data-section-id=18ngsog data-start=603 data-end=645><strong data-start=605 data-end=643>Platinum package (top of the line)</strong></li><li data-section-id=122dron data-start=646 data-end=672><strong data-start=648 data-end=670>One owner from new</strong></li><li data-section-id=f37qqq data-start=673 data-end=695>Only <strong data-start=680 data-end=693>66,895 km</strong></li></ul><hr data-start=697 data-end=700><h3 data-section-id=ix54tz data-start=702 data-end=727><span role=text><strong data-start=706 data-end=727>Platinum Features</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=729 data-end=960><li data-section-id=1nlqz5o data-start=729 data-end=755>Black leather interior</li><li data-section-id=1a2euer data-start=756 data-end=793>Heated and ventilated front seats</li><li data-section-id=1buq007 data-start=794 data-end=809>Power seats</li><li data-section-id=yklg1s data-start=810 data-end=834>Premium audio system</li><li data-section-id=1254fpe data-start=835 data-end=849>Navigation</li><li data-section-id=jn0nzz data-start=850 data-end=867>Backup camera</li><li data-section-id=jvdmpn data-start=868 data-end=897>Dual-zone climate control</li><li data-section-id=s0yde5 data-start=898 data-end=927>Power sliding rear window</li><li data-section-id=11ilrqs data-start=928 data-end=939>Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=a5lm1s data-start=940 data-end=960>20” alloy wheels</li></ul><hr data-start=962 data-end=965><h3 data-section-id=1gqclfu data-start=967 data-end=998><span role=text><strong data-start=971 data-end=998>Condition & Preparation</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=1000 data-end=1167><li data-section-id=1ayiy9s data-start=1000 data-end=1027>Original and unmodified</li><li data-section-id=ddkpbz data-start=1028 data-end=1066>Properly inspected and test driven</li><li data-section-id=1u8b4og data-start=1067 data-end=1109>Exceptionally low mileage for the year</li><li data-section-id=mz8hs2 data-start=1110 data-end=1129>Well maintained</li><li data-section-id=nq838m data-start=1130 data-end=1167>Professionally detailed and ready</li></ul><hr data-start=1169 data-end=1172><h3 data-section-id=115na2t data-start=1174 data-end=1191><span role=text><strong data-start=1178 data-end=1191>Ownership</strong></span></h3><p data-start=1193 data-end=1281>This is a full-size V8 truck built the way they used to be—simple, capable, and durable.</p><p data-start=1283 data-end=1296>Whether it’s:</p><ul data-start=1297 data-end=1365><li data-section-id=7ullwy data-start=1297 data-end=1310>Daily use</li><li data-section-id=jw0cv8 data-start=1311 data-end=1321>Towing</li><li data-section-id=j3uobj data-start=1322 data-end=1365>Or simply having a truck that will last</li></ul><p data-start=1367 data-end=1417>This is a clean, honest example that stands apart.</p><hr data-start=1419 data-end=1422><h3 data-section-id=1j85qjy data-start=1424 data-end=1439><span role=text><strong data-start=1428 data-end=1439>Pricing</strong></span></h3><p data-start=1441 data-end=1546>Priced for sale and reflective of condition and mileage.<br data-start=1497 data-end=1500><strong data-start=1500 data-end=1546>No additional fees — just tax and license.</strong></p><hr data-start=1548 data-end=1551><h3 data-section-id=1wbglw8 data-start=1553 data-end=1573><span role=text><strong data-start=1557 data-end=1573>Our Approach</strong></span></h3><p data-start=1575 data-end=1696>Every vehicle is evaluated before it’s offered and backed by a <strong data-start=1638 data-end=1695>72-hour money-back guarantee of complete satisfaction</strong>.</p><hr data-start=1698 data-end=1701><p data-start=1703 data-end=1786><strong data-start=1703 data-end=1725>Lee Munro’s Garage</strong><br data-start=1725 data-end=1728><em data-start=1728 data-end=1784>We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.</em></p>

2014 Toyota Tundra

66,895 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Tundra

4WD Crewmax 146" 5.7L Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14005659

2014 Toyota Tundra

4WD Crewmax 146" 5.7L Platinum

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F14EX365936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum 4WD – 5.7L V8 | One Owner | 66,895 KM

At Lee Munro’s Garage, we don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.

This 2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum is an original, unmodified, one-owner example with just 66,895 km, selected based on condition, ownership history, and overall integrity.

This is the kind of truck you buy for long-term satisfaction, and instant gratification.

Key Highlights
  • 5.7L i-FORCE V8
  • 4WD
  • CrewMax (full-size cab)
  • Platinum package (top of the line)
  • One owner from new
  • Only 66,895 km
Platinum Features
  • Black leather interior
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Power seats
  • Premium audio system
  • Navigation
  • Backup camera
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Power sliding rear window
  • Sunroof
  • 20” alloy wheels
Condition & Preparation
  • Original and unmodified
  • Properly inspected and test driven
  • Exceptionally low mileage for the year
  • Well maintained
  • Professionally detailed and ready
Ownership

This is a full-size V8 truck built the way they used to be—simple, capable, and durable.

Whether it’s:

  • Daily use
  • Towing
  • Or simply having a truck that will last

This is a clean, honest example that stands apart.

Pricing

Priced for sale and reflective of condition and mileage.
No additional fees — just tax and license.

Our Approach

Every vehicle is evaluated before it’s offered and backed by a 72-hour money-back guarantee of complete satisfaction.

Lee Munro’s Garage
We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-NONWL2
0218

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

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535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
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519-442-1800

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$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2014 Toyota Tundra