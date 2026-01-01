$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Tundra
4WD Crewmax 146" 5.7L Platinum
2014 Toyota Tundra
4WD Crewmax 146" 5.7L Platinum
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,895 KM
Vehicle Description
At Lee Munro’s Garage, we don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.
This 2014 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Platinum is an original, unmodified, one-owner example with just 66,895 km, selected based on condition, ownership history, and overall integrity.
This is the kind of truck you buy for long-term satisfaction, and instant gratification.Key Highlights
- 5.7L i-FORCE V8
- 4WD
- CrewMax (full-size cab)
- Platinum package (top of the line)
- One owner from new
- Only 66,895 km
- Black leather interior
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Power seats
- Premium audio system
- Navigation
- Backup camera
- Dual-zone climate control
- Power sliding rear window
- Sunroof
- 20” alloy wheels
- Original and unmodified
- Properly inspected and test driven
- Exceptionally low mileage for the year
- Well maintained
- Professionally detailed and ready
This is a full-size V8 truck built the way they used to be—simple, capable, and durable.
Whether it’s:
- Daily use
- Towing
- Or simply having a truck that will last
This is a clean, honest example that stands apart.Pricing
Priced for sale and reflective of condition and mileage.
No additional fees — just tax and license.
Every vehicle is evaluated before it’s offered and backed by a 72-hour money-back guarantee of complete satisfaction.
Lee Munro’s Garage
We don’t sell cars — we buy cars that sell themselves.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Lee Munro's Garage
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Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-442-1800