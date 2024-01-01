Menu
Technik trim comes with Audi side assist, garage door opener, Bang & Olufsen stereo, adaptive headlights and Audi parking system with backup camera.as well as... navigation, trunk storage package, auto-dimming side mirrors, rear parking sensors, high-gloss exterior trim, aluminum satellite inlays, three-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, intelligent keyless entry, driver seat memory, colour driver information display and Audi drive select.

2015 Audi A5

85,720 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5

Technic

2015 Audi A5

Technic

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,720KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUWFBFH8FN007188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Technik trim comes with Audi side assist, garage door opener, Bang & Olufsen stereo, adaptive headlights and Audi parking system with backup camera.as well as... navigation, trunk storage package, auto-dimming side mirrors, rear parking sensors, high-gloss exterior trim, aluminum satellite inlays, three-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, intelligent keyless entry, driver seat memory, colour driver information display and Audi drive select.

Vehicle Features

Packages

PQY
S9PA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-442-1800

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2015 Audi A5