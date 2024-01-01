$24,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5
Technic
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Technik trim comes with Audi side assist, garage door opener, Bang & Olufsen stereo, adaptive headlights and Audi parking system with backup camera.as well as... navigation, trunk storage package, auto-dimming side mirrors, rear parking sensors, high-gloss exterior trim, aluminum satellite inlays, three-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, intelligent keyless entry, driver seat memory, colour driver information display and Audi drive select.
Vehicle Features
519-442-1800