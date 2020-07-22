Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

48,869 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

LT

LT

Location

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

48,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5688099
  • VIN: 2G1FF1E35F9244848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT with Sunroof and Boston Acoustics. Accident free, inspected, safetied, serviced and detailed.

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

