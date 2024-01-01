$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT Z51
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red with Carbon Flash
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 23,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon! This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51, is a head-turner in Torch Red with Factory Carbon Flash accents. With only 23,543 km on the odometer, this beauty is practically new. Under the hood roars a powerful 6.2L 8-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, promising thrilling performance.
Slide into the luxurious black leather interior, heated and cooled for ultimate comfort. The Corvette's sleek coupe design is enhanced with a spoiler, and the Z51 package adds even more sporty flair. Enjoy the convenience of features like push-button start, Apple CarPlay, and a premium sound system, all while staying safe with advanced features like a rearview camera, traction control, and a comprehensive security system.
Here are five features that make this Corvette truly sizzle:
- Torch Red with Carbon Flash Accents: This striking color combination is guaranteed to turn heads.
- Z51 Performance Package: Experience enhanced handling and grip with this sought-after package.
- Heated and Cooled Leather Competition Seats: Stay comfortable in any weather with this premium feature.
- Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly connect your iPhone to the Corvette's infotainment system.
- Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of a modern, high-tech experience.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Corvette. Visit Lee Munro's Garage today.
