Coming soon! This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Z51, is a head-turner in Torch Red with Factory Carbon Flash accents. With only 23,543 km on the odometer, this beauty is practically new. Under the hood roars a powerful 6.2L 8-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, promising thrilling performance.

Slide into the luxurious black leather interior, heated and cooled for ultimate comfort. The Corvettes sleek coupe design is enhanced with a spoiler, and the Z51 package adds even more sporty flair. Enjoy the convenience of features like push-button start, Apple CarPlay, and a premium sound system, all while staying safe with advanced features like a rearview camera, traction control, and a comprehensive security system.

Here are five features that make this Corvette truly sizzle:

Torch Red with Carbon Flash Accents: This striking color combination is guaranteed to turn heads.
Z51 Performance Package: Experience enhanced handling and grip with this sought-after package.
Heated and Cooled Leather Competition Seats: Stay comfortable in any weather with this premium feature.
Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly connect your iPhone to the Corvettes infotainment system.
Push-Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of a modern, high-tech experience.

Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Corvette. Visit Lee Munros Garage today.

VIN 1G1YM2D7XF5124954
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

VIN 1G1YM2D7XF5124954

Vehicle Features

Packages

195
3LT
AE4
BTV
DTH
EYT
FE4
GKZ
GU2
IO6
LT1
MEL
QCC
TTV

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Corvette