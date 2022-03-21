Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Mustang

24,114 KM

Details Description

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

50th Anniversary Appearance Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Mustang

50th Anniversary Appearance Pkg

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 8868953
  2. 8868953
  3. 8868953
  4. 8868953
  5. 8868953
  6. 8868953
  7. 8868953
  8. 8868953
  9. 8868953
  10. 8868953
  11. 8868953
  12. 8868953
  13. 8868953
  14. 8868953
  15. 8868953
  16. 8868953
  17. 8868953
  18. 8868953
  19. 8868953
  20. 8868953
  21. 8868953
  22. 8868953
  23. 8868953
  24. 8868953
  25. 8868953
  26. 8868953
  27. 8868953
  28. 8868953
  29. 8868953
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,114KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868953
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH1F5364680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24,114 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible, the 50 Years Appearance package includes 19 Luster Nickel Aluminum Wheels, a unique grille, a unique rear gas cap badge, special floor mats, a chrome tail light bezel, unique leather seat inserts and a package specific dash panel with the 50 Years logo. Immaculate example.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

1970 Oldsmobile Cutl...
 113,491 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Corve...
 35,389 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 117,321 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory