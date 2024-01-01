$8,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
EX AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition 2015 Kia Rio Hatchback Automatic with 164k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas, powertrain warranty, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available!
These Rio's are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV. Has been regularly oil sprayed by the previous owner so no rust issues.
Ontario vehicle it's entire life. No accident history. Clean Carfax. 14 service records available. Lower km for the year. Non smoker. 3 owners since new. Carfax report available.
This Rio has just been safety inspected and certified under the new Ontario digital safety program. Brand new front pads, rotors, rear pads, rotors, calipers, oil change just done as well. About $1500 just invested to get it ready for sale. Has a set of good all season tires on upgraded wheels. Runs and drives great with no mechanical issues. Engine and transmission are healthy, suspension is tight and it rides smoothly.
Well equipped with Bluetooth, AC, heated seats and much more. If you have any further questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Priced to sell quickly!
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
519-588-0750