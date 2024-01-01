Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Great condition 2015  Kia Rio Hatchback Automatic with 164k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas, powertrain warranty, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available! </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>These Rios are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV. Has been regularly oil sprayed by the previous owner so no rust issues. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Ontario vehicle its entire life. No accident history. Clean Carfax. 14 service records available. Lower km for the year. Non smoker. 3 owners since new. Carfax report available. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>This Rio has just been safety inspected and certified under the new Ontario digital safety program. Brand new front pads, rotors, rear pads, rotors, calipers, oil change  just done as well. About $1500 just invested to get it ready for sale. Has a set of good all season tires on upgraded wheels. Runs and drives great with no mechanical issues. Engine and transmission are healthy, suspension is tight and it rides smoothly. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Well equipped with Bluetooth, AC, heated seats and much more. If you have any further questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Priced to sell quickly! </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Financing and trade-ins available.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Test drives by appointment only. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Starks Motorsports LTD</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON</span></p></div>

2015 Kia Rio

164,159 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Rio

EX AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11999158

2015 Kia Rio

EX AUTO | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

  1. 1733772917
  2. 1733772917
  3. 1733772917
  4. 1733772917
  5. 1733772914
  6. 1733772916
  7. 1733772914
  8. 1733772914
  9. 1733772915
  10. 1733772914
  11. 1733772914
  12. 1733772912
  13. 1733772914
  14. 1733772912
  15. 1733772917
  16. 1733772916
  17. 1733772917
  18. 1733772917
  19. 1733772916
  20. 1733772917
  21. 1733772916
  22. 1733772916
  23. 1733772916
  24. 1733772913
  25. 1733772910
  26. 1733772914
  27. 1733772916
  28. 1733772913
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,159KM
VIN KNADM5A30F6968341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition 2015  Kia Rio Hatchback Automatic with 164k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, full tank of gas, powertrain warranty, with 2 keys & books in the advertised price. Financing is also available! 


These Rio's are inexpensive to maintain, great on gas (around 5-6liters/100) and great bang for your buck. This Rio has been extremely well cared for by its previous owner and it shows! Just traded in on a new SUV. Has been regularly oil sprayed by the previous owner so no rust issues. 


Ontario vehicle it's entire life. No accident history. Clean Carfax. 14 service records available. Lower km for the year. Non smoker. 3 owners since new. Carfax report available. 


This Rio has just been safety inspected and certified under the new Ontario digital safety program. Brand new front pads, rotors, rear pads, rotors, calipers, oil change  just done as well. About $1500 just invested to get it ready for sale. Has a set of good all season tires on upgraded wheels. Runs and drives great with no mechanical issues. Engine and transmission are healthy, suspension is tight and it rides smoothly. 


Well equipped with Bluetooth, AC, heated seats and much more. If you have any further questions please just let me know. Thank you for your interest. Priced to sell quickly! 


Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Starks Motorsports

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOT BOX for sale in Paris, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT V8 SUPERCREW 6.5FOOT BOX 241,052 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED | for sale in Paris, ON
2012 Toyota Tundra Double Cab 4x4 4.6liter 6.5box CERTIFIED | 236,236 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda Civic SI MANUAL COUPE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Honda Civic SI MANUAL COUPE | CERTIFIED | FINANCING AVAILABLE 198,540 KM SOLD

Email Starks Motorsports

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-588-XXXX

(click to show)

519-588-0750

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio