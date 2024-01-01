$18,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 5.0 V8 SUPERCREW 4X4 6.5FOOT BOX
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,214 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a beautiful shadow black 2016 F-150 5.0liter V8 4x4 SuperCrew XLT Sport pkg 6.5foot box with 248k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, powertrain warranty included, detailed & a full tank of gas in the advertised price. Financing and trade-ins are also available!
Great ownership history. 1 owner. Ontario truck it's entire life. Clean/fit Ontario title. No accident history. Carfax & service records available.
Aluminum body so no rust. In excellent condition overall. Paint and body are in good shape. Frame is rust free. Interior in great shape. Non smoker. No pets or kids. Personal use not a work truck. Just used for commuting. Powerful and efficient 385horsepower 5.0 V8. This is a great example of a newer gen F-150.
Safety inspection and certification just completed. Work performed: new rear brake calipers, rear rotors, e-brake shoes & hardware, oil change, front pads & rotors, 2 axle seals & a small exhaust leak repair. All terrain tires measure at 8/32. Lots of life left. Truck runs & drives great. Handles tight. Powertrain is healthy. AC blows ice cold and 4high/low working as it should.
Well equipped: soft tonneau cover, heated seats, power seats, bed liner, navigation, bluetooth and more. Only thing work mentioning that it needs a new back up camera put in. I have one on order, will be done at time of sale.
Thank you for your interest in my truck. If you have any questions or want to book a test drive please reach out. I am open by appointment only for viewings.
