<div> </div><div><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>We have a beautiful shadow black 2016 F-150 5.0liter V8 4x4 SuperCrew XLT Sport pkg 6.5foot box with 248k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, powertrain warranty included, detailed & a full tank of gas in the advertised price. Financing and trade-ins are also available! </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Great ownership history. 1 owner. Ontario truck its entire life. Clean/fit Ontario title. No accident history. Carfax & service records available.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Aluminum body so no rust. In excellent condition overall. Paint and body are in good shape. Frame is rust free. Interior in great shape. Non smoker. No pets or kids. Personal use not a work truck. Just used for commuting. Powerful and efficient 385horsepower 5.0 V8. This is a great example of a newer gen F-150.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Safety inspection and certification just completed.  Work performed: new rear brake calipers, rear rotors, e-brake shoes & hardware, oil change, front pads & rotors, 2 axle seals & a small exhaust leak repair. All terrain tires measure at 8/32. Lots of life left. Truck runs & drives great. Handles tight.  Powertrain is healthy. AC blows ice cold and 4high/low working as it should.</span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Well equipped: soft tonneau cover, heated seats, power seats, bed liner, navigation, bluetooth and more. Only thing work mentioning that it needs a new back up camera put in. I have one on order, will be done at time of sale. </span></p><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 16pt; font-family: google sans; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;>Thank you for your interest in my truck. If you have any questions or want to book a test drive please reach out. I am open by appointment only for viewings. </span></p></div>

2016 Ford F-150

248,214 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 5.0 V8 SUPERCREW 4X4 6.5FOOT BOX

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 5.0 V8 SUPERCREW 4X4 6.5FOOT BOX

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,214KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF6GFC86083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,214 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Email Starks Motorsports

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-588-0750

