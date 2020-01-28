2016 Jeep Cherokee

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Rear Side Airbags
- Passenger Side Airbags
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Reverse Sensing System
- Fog Lamps
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rearview Camera
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Lumbar
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Engine Start
- Push Button Start
- Floor mats
- Rear defogger
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Folding Rear Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Bluetooth Handsfree
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone A/C
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Windows
-
- Security
-
- Vehicle Anti-Theft System
- Trim
-
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Wheel Locks
- Driver Lumbar
- Locking Rear Differential
- Steering Wheel Radio Controls
- Tiptronic
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- outside temp display
- U-Connect
- V6 engine
- Front airbags
- Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
- Sirius Sattelite Ready
- XM Ready
- DRL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.