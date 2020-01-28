Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 V6

2016 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 V6

Mike Yarek Dodge Chrysler Ltd.

103 Dundas St East, Paris, ON N3L 3H1

888-237-6589

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,324KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4619169
  • Stock #: 19-0247B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS6GW208876
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal
Interior Colour
Black w/Red Trim
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Side Airbags
  • Passenger Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Lumbar
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Folding Rear Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Bluetooth Handsfree
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone A/C
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Parking Sensors
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Locking Rear Differential
  • Steering Wheel Radio Controls
  • Tiptronic
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • outside temp display
  • U-Connect
  • V6 engine
  • Front airbags
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • Sirius Sattelite Ready
  • XM Ready
  • DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

