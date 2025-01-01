$29,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara V6 Mild Lift
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,279 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, no accidents, all service completed at Jeep Dealership. 4 New Cooper tires and new brakes on all 4. Dual Top Option, Freedom Top and Soft Top, Katzkin Leather seat upgrade. Navigation, Heated Seats, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
