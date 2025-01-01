Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>One Owner, no accidents, all service completed at Jeep Dealership. 4 New Cooper tires and new brakes on all 4. Dual Top Option,  Freedom Top and Soft Top, Katzkin Leather seat upgrade. Navigation, Heated Seats, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth.</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

94,279 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara V6 Mild Lift

Watch This Vehicle
12252232

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara V6 Mild Lift

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1741295313
  2. 1741295313
  3. 1741295312
  4. 1741295312
  5. 1741295312
  6. 1741295311
  7. 1741295310
  8. 1741295311
  9. 1741295311
  10. 1741295311
  11. 1741295311
  12. 1741295311
  13. 1741295311
  14. 1741295311
  15. 1741295311
  16. 1741295311
  17. 1741295311
  18. 1741295312
  19. 1741295311
  20. 1741295311
  21. 1741295312
  22. 1741295312
  23. 1741295312
  24. 1741295312
  25. 1741295312
  26. 1741295311
  27. 1741295312
  28. 1741295312
  29. 1741295312
  30. 1741295312
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,279KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3GL134086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,279 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, no accidents, all service completed at Jeep Dealership. 4 New Cooper tires and new brakes on all 4. Dual Top Option,  Freedom Top and Soft Top, Katzkin Leather seat upgrade. Navigation, Heated Seats, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth.

Vehicle Features

Packages

23G
AAJ
AEM
AJC
DGJ
DMC
ERB
JPM
PBJ
RHB
WFC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2015 Mazda Miata MX-5 Club Edition PRHT for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Mazda Miata MX-5 Club Edition PRHT 44,612 KM SOLD
Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Targa for sale in Paris, ON
2005 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Targa 88,977 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saturn Sky for sale in Paris, ON
2007 Saturn Sky 81,478 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler