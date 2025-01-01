Menu
<h2 data-start=249 data-end=313>2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4×4 – 6-Speed Manual</h2><p data-start=314 data-end=501><strong data-start=314 data-end=326>Mileage:</strong> 122,885 km<br data-start=337 data-end=340 /><strong data-start=340 data-end=353>Exterior:</strong> Rhino Grey<br data-start=364 data-end=367 /><strong data-start=367 data-end=380>Interior:</strong> Black Cloth Bucket Seats<br data-start=405 data-end=408 /><strong data-start=408 data-end=419>Engine:</strong> 3.6 L Pentastar VVT V6<br data-start=442 data-end=445 /><strong data-start=445 data-end=462>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Manual<br data-start=477 data-end=480 /><strong data-start=480 data-end=495>Drivetrain:</strong> 4×4</p><hr data-start=503 data-end=506 /><h3 data-start=508 data-end=525>💡 Highlights</h3><ul data-start=526 data-end=924><li data-start=526 data-end=646><p data-start=528 data-end=646>One of the most capable and iconic off-road SUVs ever built – in desirable <strong data-start=603 data-end=618>Sahara trim</strong> with a <strong data-start=626 data-end=644>6-speed manual</strong></p></li><li data-start=647 data-end=789><p data-start=649 data-end=789>Finished in <strong data-start=661 data-end=675>Rhino Grey</strong>, a timeless colour that looks incredible against the <strong data-start=729 data-end=751>body-colour grille</strong> and <strong data-start=756 data-end=787>18-inch Satin Carbon alloys</strong></p></li><li data-start=790 data-end=849><p data-start=792 data-end=849>Fully inspected and certified </p></li><li data-start=850 data-end=924><p data-start=852 data-end=924>Backed by our <strong data-start=866 data-end=898>72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee</strong> for complete confidence</p></li></ul><hr data-start=926 data-end=929 /><h3 data-start=931 data-end=956>⚙️ Features & Options</h3><p data-start=957 data-end=981><strong data-start=957 data-end=981>Performance / Safety</strong></p><ul data-start=982 data-end=1361><li data-start=982 data-end=1019><p data-start=984 data-end=1019>Command-Trac part-time 4×4 system</p></li><li data-start=1020 data-end=1073><p data-start=1022 data-end=1073>Dana 30 solid front axle | 3.21 rear axle ratio</p></li><li data-start=1074 data-end=1146><p data-start=1076 data-end=1146>Hill Start Assist | Electronic Stability & Roll Mitigation Control</p></li><li data-start=1147 data-end=1182><p data-start=1149 data-end=1182>Traction & Trailer Sway Control</p></li><li data-start=1183 data-end=1250><p data-start=1185 data-end=1250>4-wheel disc brakes | Skid plates (fuel tank & transfer case)</p></li><li data-start=1251 data-end=1315><p data-start=1253 data-end=1315>Engine oil cooler | 160-amp alternator | 600-amp battery</p></li><li data-start=1316 data-end=1361><p data-start=1318 data-end=1361>Security alarm | Sentry Key immobilizer</p></li></ul><p data-start=1363 data-end=1385><strong data-start=1363 data-end=1385>Comfort / Interior</strong></p><ul data-start=1386 data-end=1700><li data-start=1386 data-end=1433><p data-start=1388 data-end=1433>Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob</p></li><li data-start=1434 data-end=1470><p data-start=1436 data-end=1470>Heated front seats ($400 option)</p></li><li data-start=1471 data-end=1523><p data-start=1473 data-end=1523>Steering wheel audio controls | Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=1524 data-end=1573><p data-start=1526 data-end=1573>Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/ reading lamps</p></li><li data-start=1574 data-end=1616><p data-start=1576 data-end=1616>Power windows & locks | 115 V outlet</p></li><li data-start=1617 data-end=1669><p data-start=1619 data-end=1669>Air conditioning | Temperature & compass gauge</p></li><li data-start=1670 data-end=1700><p data-start=1672 data-end=1700>60/40 split-fold rear seat</p></li></ul><p data-start=1702 data-end=1714><strong data-start=1702 data-end=1714>Exterior</strong></p><ul data-start=1715 data-end=2023><li data-start=1715 data-end=1762><p data-start=1717 data-end=1762>18″ aluminum wheels w/ Satin Carbon centres</p></li><li data-start=1763 data-end=1819><p data-start=1765 data-end=1819>P255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road tires | Full-size spare</p></li><li data-start=1820 data-end=1898><p data-start=1822 data-end=1898>Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop</p></li><li data-start=1820 data-end=1898><p data-start=1822 data-end=1898>LED Lighting Group ($495): LED headlamps & fog lamps</p></li><li data-start=1956 data-end=2023><p data-start=1958 data-end=2023>Tubular side steps | Body-colour grille | Deep-tint windows</p></li></ul><p data-start=2025 data-end=2048><strong data-start=2025 data-end=2048>Tech / Infotainment</strong></p><ul data-start=2049 data-end=2217><li data-start=2049 data-end=2107><p data-start=2051 data-end=2107>Connectivity Group ($525): Bluetooth hands-free & EVIC</p></li><li data-start=2108 data-end=2163><p data-start=2110 data-end=2163>Radio 430N 6.5″ Touchscreen GPS Navigation ($1,225)</p></li><li data-start=2164 data-end=2217><p data-start=2166 data-end=2217>SiriusXM Satellite Radio ($375) – 1 year included</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2219 data-end=2222 /><h3 data-start=2224 data-end=2266> </h3><h3 data-start=2267 data-end=2328>✅ Now Fully Inspected & Certified </h3><p data-start=2330 data-end=2554>Every vehicle we sell goes through a <strong data-start=2367 data-end=2417>thorough inspection and reconditioning process</strong>.<br data-start=2418 data-end=2421 />We stand behind it with our <strong data-start=2449 data-end=2481>72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee</strong> – if you’re not completely satisfied, bring it back for a full refund.</p><hr data-start=2556 data-end=2559 /><p> </p><p data-start=2561 data-end=2702><strong data-start=2561 data-end=2627>Ready for adventure – from city streets to backcountry trails.</strong><br data-start=2627 data-end=2630 />Contact Lee Munro’s Garage today for more details or a shipping quote.</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

