2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RHINO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 122,885 KM
Vehicle Description
Mileage: 122,885 km
Exterior: Rhino Grey
Interior: Black Cloth Bucket Seats
Engine: 3.6 L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Drivetrain: 4×4
One of the most capable and iconic off-road SUVs ever built – in desirable Sahara trim with a 6-speed manual
Finished in Rhino Grey, a timeless colour that looks incredible against the body-colour grille and 18-inch Satin Carbon alloys
Fully inspected and certified
Backed by our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee for complete confidence
Performance / Safety
Command-Trac part-time 4×4 system
Dana 30 solid front axle | 3.21 rear axle ratio
Hill Start Assist | Electronic Stability & Roll Mitigation Control
Traction & Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel disc brakes | Skid plates (fuel tank & transfer case)
Engine oil cooler | 160-amp alternator | 600-amp battery
Security alarm | Sentry Key immobilizer
Comfort / Interior
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Heated front seats ($400 option)
Steering wheel audio controls | Cruise control
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/ reading lamps
Power windows & locks | 115 V outlet
Air conditioning | Temperature & compass gauge
60/40 split-fold rear seat
Exterior
18″ aluminum wheels w/ Satin Carbon centres
P255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road tires | Full-size spare
Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop
LED Lighting Group ($495): LED headlamps & fog lamps
Tubular side steps | Body-colour grille | Deep-tint windows
Tech / Infotainment
Connectivity Group ($525): Bluetooth hands-free & EVIC
Radio 430N 6.5″ Touchscreen GPS Navigation ($1,225)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio ($375) – 1 year included
Every vehicle we sell goes through a thorough inspection and reconditioning process.
We stand behind it with our 72-Hour Money-Back Guarantee – if you’re not completely satisfied, bring it back for a full refund.
Ready for adventure – from city streets to backcountry trails.
Contact Lee Munro’s Garage today for more details or a shipping quote.
