2017 RAM 1500

Express 4x4, w/colour match rear cap

Location

Mike Yarek Dodge Chrysler Ltd.

103 Dundas St East, Paris, ON N3L 3H1

888-237-6589

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,286KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4619166
  • Stock #: 19-0305A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT3HS668681
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Options Include: Chrome Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote Engine Start, Running Boards, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Wheel Locks, A/C, Additional Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Cloth Seats, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, Split Bench Seat, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Heated Mirrors
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Chrome Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Bluetooth Handsfree
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Additional Rear Seat
  • Folding Rear Seats
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Bedliner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Locking Rear Differential
  • Steering Wheel Radio Controls
  • Tiptronic
  • outside temp display
  • U-Connect
  • Front airbags
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • Sirius Sattelite Ready
  • XM Ready
  • DRL
  • V8 Engine
  • Tow Package/Tow-Haul Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

