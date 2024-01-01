Menu
Excellent condition black on black 2018 Chevy Silverado LT CrewCab 5.5foot box 5.3liter V8 4x4 with 228k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price. Financing is also available.

Great ownership history. 1 owner. Ontario truck. 19 service records available. Was used for personal use and commuting. Not a work truck. No major accident history but did have a very minor $1102 claim in June 2021 for some minor paint repair through insurance. Backed into the garage. Carfax available. 

This truck is in great shape inside and out. No body damage, Interior is in mint shape for the year and mileage. Non smoker. No pets inside the truck. Has just been rust proofed. No rust issues. Cab corners, rockers, wheel wells, tailgate, doors are all rust free. 

Safety inspection and certification just done under Ontarios new digital safety program. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is very healthy, no engine lights or transmission issues. Recent servicing done; front & rear diff fluid changed, transmission fluid changed, transfer case serviced, brakes are all newer. Ebrake serviced and oil change just done. K02s are in decent shape they are 7/32 all around. 

Well equipped; remote start, power drivers seat, heated seats, back up cam, Bluetooth, bedliner, hard tonneau cover and much more. 

This is a great example of a 5.3 CrewCab Chevy 4x4. Come take a look you wont be disappointed. If you have any questions please just let me know. 

Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only. 
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

228,121 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREWCAB 5.3 V8 4X4 5.5 FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED |

12005263

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT CREWCAB 5.3 V8 4X4 5.5 FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED |

Location

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,121KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4JG614341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition black on black 2018 Chevy Silverado LT CrewCab 5.5foot box 5.3liter V8 4x4 with 228k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price. Financing is also available.


Great ownership history. 1 owner. Ontario truck. 19 service records available. Was used for personal use and commuting. Not a work truck. No major accident history but did have a very minor $1102 claim in June 2021 for some minor paint repair through insurance. Backed into the garage. Carfax available. 


This truck is in great shape inside and out. No body damage, Interior is in mint shape for the year and mileage. Non smoker. No pets inside the truck. Has just been rust proofed. No rust issues. Cab corners, rockers, wheel wells, tailgate, doors are all rust free. 


Safety inspection and certification just done under Ontario's new digital safety program. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is very healthy, no engine lights or transmission issues. Recent servicing done; front & rear diff fluid changed, transmission fluid changed, transfer case serviced, brakes are all newer. Ebrake serviced and oil change just done. K02's are in decent shape they are 7/32 all around. 


Well equipped; remote start, power driver's seat, heated seats, back up cam, Bluetooth, bedliner, hard tonneau cover and much more. 


This is a great example of a 5.3 CrewCab Chevy 4x4. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. If you have any questions please just let me know. 


Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees. 

Financing and trade-ins available.

Test drives by appointment only. 

OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member

Starks Motorsports LTD

Address: 48 Woodslee Ave unit 3 Paris ON

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Starks Motorsports

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Starks Motorsports

519-588-0750

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500