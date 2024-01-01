$19,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREWCAB 5.3 V8 4X4 5.5 FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED |
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition black on black 2018 Chevy Silverado LT CrewCab 5.5foot box 5.3liter V8 4x4 with 228k now available for sale. Comes safety certified, detailed, 2 keys & with powertrain warranty in the advertised price. Financing is also available.
Great ownership history. 1 owner. Ontario truck. 19 service records available. Was used for personal use and commuting. Not a work truck. No major accident history but did have a very minor $1102 claim in June 2021 for some minor paint repair through insurance. Backed into the garage. Carfax available.
This truck is in great shape inside and out. No body damage, Interior is in mint shape for the year and mileage. Non smoker. No pets inside the truck. Has just been rust proofed. No rust issues. Cab corners, rockers, wheel wells, tailgate, doors are all rust free.
Safety inspection and certification just done under Ontario's new digital safety program. No mechanical issues. Powertrain is very healthy, no engine lights or transmission issues. Recent servicing done; front & rear diff fluid changed, transmission fluid changed, transfer case serviced, brakes are all newer. Ebrake serviced and oil change just done. K02's are in decent shape they are 7/32 all around.
Well equipped; remote start, power driver's seat, heated seats, back up cam, Bluetooth, bedliner, hard tonneau cover and much more.
This is a great example of a 5.3 CrewCab Chevy 4x4. Come take a look you won't be disappointed. If you have any questions please just let me know.
Price is just + TAX + licensing fees. No extra fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
