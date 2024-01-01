Menu
<p>Certified, and detailed this low mileage Mustang has 310 ponies and the 10 Speed Automatic. Winter tires and wheels, summer wheels and tires are not included. Bumper has been repainted and there are some small scratches. Carfax is accident free and lists regular dealer service is up to date. </p>

2019 Ford Mustang

29,245 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost with Navigation, Black Accents

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost with Navigation, Black Accents

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,245KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH5K5105036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 29,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, and detailed this low mileage Mustang has 310 ponies and the 10 Speed Automatic. Winter tires and wheels, summer wheels and tires are not included. Bumper has been repainted and there are some small scratches. Carfax is accident free and lists regular dealer service is up to date. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

101A
21-0
44U
52B
91N
99H
E7

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2019 Ford Mustang