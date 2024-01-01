$23,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost with Navigation, Black Accents
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 29,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, and detailed this low mileage Mustang has 310 ponies and the 10 Speed Automatic. Winter tires and wheels, summer wheels and tires are not included. Bumper has been repainted and there are some small scratches. Carfax is accident free and lists regular dealer service is up to date.
