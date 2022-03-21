Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kawasaki Vulcan

23,361 KM

Details Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

Contact Seller
2019 Kawasaki Vulcan

2019 Kawasaki Vulcan

1700 Voyager 2019 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kawasaki Vulcan

1700 Voyager 2019 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

  1. 8674709
  2. 8674709
  3. 8674709
  4. 8674709
  5. 8674709
  6. 8674709
  7. 8674709
  8. 8674709
  9. 8674709
  10. 8674709
  11. 8674709
  12. 8674709
  13. 8674709
  14. 8674709
  15. 8674709
  16. 8674709
  17. 8674709
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,361KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8674709
  • VIN: JKBVNRB12KA019265

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Touring
  • Mileage 23,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in, here. Safety included. No accidents, damages or concerns.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

2013 Chevrolet Camar...
 26,863 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
1973 Chevrolet Corve...
 43,485 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda Miata MX-...
 30,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Call Dealer

1-888-738-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-738-8540

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory