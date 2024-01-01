$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,617KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5BV3LL517124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,617 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R 650 114 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 77,123 KM SOLD
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD 35,659 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lee Munro's Garage
519-442-1800
2020 Nissan Kicks