Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Step into luxury and performance with this stunning One Owner, accident free 2021 BMW X4 M Sport, available now at Lee Munros Garage. This sleek SUV boasts a Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior that turns heads wherever it goes, complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior with blue stitching. The X4 M Sport is powered by a responsive TURBOCHARGED 4-cylinder engine, providing a thrilling driving experience. With just 41,408km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to take on the open road.</p><p>Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and technology with this feature-packed X4 M Sport. Enjoy heated and power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, and a state-of-the-art navigation system that keeps you connected and in control. The X4 M Sport offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a rear parking aid, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of the 2021 BMW X4 M Sport at Lee Munros Garage:</p><ul><li><strong>Phytonic Blue Metallic Exterior:</strong> This eye-catching color is sure to turn heads and make a statement.</li><li><strong>Black Leather Interior with Blue Stitching:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of luxury and style with this sophisticated interior.</li><li><strong>Heated and Power-Adjustable Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable and in control with these luxurious seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a warm and comfortable grip, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>State-of-the-art Navigation System:</strong> Stay connected and explore new destinations with ease.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 BMW X4

41,408 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X4

M Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X4

M Sport

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1730498804
  2. 1730499010
  3. 1730499010
  4. 1730499009
  5. 1730499010
  6. 1730499010
  7. 1730499010
  8. 1730499010
  9. 1730499009
  10. 1730499009
  11. 1730498804
  12. 1730499009
  13. 1730499010
  14. 1730499009
  15. 1730499010
  16. 1730499009
  17. 1730499009
  18. 1730499009
  19. 1730499009
  20. 1730499009
  21. 1730499009
  22. 1730499009
  23. 1730499008
  24. 1730499009
  25. 1730499008
  26. 1730499008
  27. 1730499009
  28. 1730499009
  29. 1730499010
  30. 1730499010
  31. 1730499010
  32. 1730499010
  33. 1730499010
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,408KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UX2V1C01M9G41009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK/BLUE STITCHING, VERNASCA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and performance with this stunning One Owner, accident free 2021 BMW X4 M Sport, available now at Lee Munro's Garage. This sleek SUV boasts a Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior that turns heads wherever it goes, complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior with blue stitching. The X4 M Sport is powered by a responsive TURBOCHARGED 4-cylinder engine, providing a thrilling driving experience. With just 41,408km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to take on the open road.

Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and technology with this feature-packed X4 M Sport. Enjoy heated and power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, and a state-of-the-art navigation system that keeps you connected and in control. The X4 M Sport offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a rear parking aid, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of the 2021 BMW X4 M Sport at Lee Munro's Garage:

  • Phytonic Blue Metallic Exterior: This eye-catching color is sure to turn heads and make a statement.
  • Black Leather Interior with Blue Stitching: Experience the perfect blend of luxury and style with this sophisticated interior.
  • Heated and Power-Adjustable Seats: Stay comfortable and in control with these luxurious seats.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and comfortable grip, even on the coldest days.
  • State-of-the-art Navigation System: Stay connected and explore new destinations with ease.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

22W
C1M
MANL
ZD8

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2021 BMW X4 M Sport for sale in Paris, ON
2021 BMW X4 M Sport 41,408 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Paris, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 59,489 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Cold Climate and Technology Group for sale in Paris, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Cold Climate and Technology Group 100,643 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X4