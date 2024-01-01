$46,999+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X4
M Sport
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK/BLUE STITCHING, VERNASCA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,408 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning One Owner, accident free 2021 BMW X4 M Sport, available now at Lee Munro's Garage. This sleek SUV boasts a Phytonic Blue Metallic exterior that turns heads wherever it goes, complemented by a sophisticated black leather interior with blue stitching. The X4 M Sport is powered by a responsive TURBOCHARGED 4-cylinder engine, providing a thrilling driving experience. With just 41,408km on the odometer, this beauty is ready to take on the open road.
Experience the ultimate blend of comfort and technology with this feature-packed X4 M Sport. Enjoy heated and power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, and a state-of-the-art navigation system that keeps you connected and in control. The X4 M Sport offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and a rear parking aid, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of the 2021 BMW X4 M Sport at Lee Munro's Garage:
- Phytonic Blue Metallic Exterior: This eye-catching color is sure to turn heads and make a statement.
- Black Leather Interior with Blue Stitching: Experience the perfect blend of luxury and style with this sophisticated interior.
- Heated and Power-Adjustable Seats: Stay comfortable and in control with these luxurious seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and comfortable grip, even on the coldest days.
- State-of-the-art Navigation System: Stay connected and explore new destinations with ease.
