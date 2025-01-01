$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1KRP38MB659223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 4,185 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, no accidents, damage or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Interior
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Proximity Key
