<p>One Owner, no accidents, damage or concerns. </p>

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

4,185 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Special

12940829

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Special

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1KRP38MB659223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,185 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, no accidents, damage or concerns. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Interior

GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Proximity Key

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special for sale in Paris, ON
2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special 4,185 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 35i M-Sport, Navigation for sale in Paris, ON
2014 BMW Z4 2dr Roadster 35i M-Sport, Navigation 4,420 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD for sale in Paris, ON
2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD 0 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide