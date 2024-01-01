Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this stunning 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof, now available at Lee Munros Garage. This black beauty boasts a sleek black interior, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 22,741km on the odometer, this Wrangler is practically brand new and ready for adventure.</p><p>This 4-wheel drive SUV is packed with features that will make every ride a pleasure. Enjoy the open air with the Sky Roof, or stay warm and comfortable with the heated seats and steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigate with ease using the integrated GPS system.</p><p>This Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof offers the perfect blend of off-road capability and luxurious comfort. Visit Lee Munros Garage today to experience this incredible vehicle firsthand.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4XE Hybrid Powertrain:</strong> Experience the thrill of off-roading with the power and fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine.</li><li><strong>Sky Roof:</strong> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost with the built-in navigation system.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p><p> </p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 4.49519px; padding-bottom: 0px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC SERVICE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK SERVICE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>FOR MORE INFO, CALL 888-539-7474</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>FOR MORE INFO, CALL 800-643-2112</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREMIUM WRAPPED I/P BEZELS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>STEEL FRONT BUMPER</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>STEEL REAR BUMPER</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>HEATED FRONT SEATS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV ENGINE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>BLACK</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>4 ADDITIONAL GALLONS OF GAS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 29V</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ACTIVE NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>REMOTE START SYSTEM</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>TIP START</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>BODY COLOR RUBICON HIGHLINE FLARE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ALL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ALL ALUMINUM WHEELS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 2TV</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SPRING - RIGHT REAR</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>REMOVABLE REAR QUARTER WINDOWS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SPRING - LEFT REAR</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SPRING - LEFT FRONT</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SPRING - RIGHT FRONT</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SKY ONE-TOUCH POWER TOP</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>BLACK CLEAR COAT</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>50 STATE EMISSIONS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>97 MPH VEHICLE MAX SPEED CALIBRATION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>BF GOODRICH BRAND TIRES</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ALL RADIO EQUIPPED VEHICLES</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>PHEV/EV CHARGE CORD E-MODE 2/LEVEL 1</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>8-SPD AUTO 8P75PH PHEV TRANSMISSION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>POWER TOP QUARTER WINDOW STORAGE BAG</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>AIR FILTERING</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>GPS ANTENNA INPUT</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>PREMIUM DOOR TRIM PANEL</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ONTARIO TIRE SURCHARGE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>HD RADIO</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>8.4 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>APPLE CARPLAY</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>USB HOST FLIP</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN, 1-YR TRIAL</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>INTEGRATED CENTER STACK RADIO</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>FEDERAL A/C EXCISE TAX</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER WRAPPED PARK BRAKE HANDLE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC PLUS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>4G LTE WI-FI HOT SPOT</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ALL VP4R RADIOS</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>PRICE PROTECTION - CODE A</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SOLD VEHICLE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SPECIAL SCHEDULING CONDITION VII</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>YEAR OVER YEAR PRICE PROTECTION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>EASY ORDER</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ORDER CONVERSION TRACKING</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>SALES DISTRIBUTION TRACKING</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>CANADA REGION GROUP</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>NAFTA REGION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>COLD WEATHER GROUP</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>STEEL BUMPER GROUP</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>#1 SEAT FOAM CUSHION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>GPS NAVIGATION</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>ENGLISH/USA LANGUAGE</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>OFF-ROAD INFO PAGES</div><p><span style=color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><div class=feature style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 6px; padding: 0px 4.49519px 0px 24px; vertical-align: top; position: relative; display: inline-block; width: 315.012px; color: #1f2833; font-family: TitlingGothic; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL</div>

2023 Jeep Wrangler

22,741 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

4XE Rubicon Sky Roof

2023 Jeep Wrangler

4XE Rubicon Sky Roof

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,741KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4JJXR61PW572123

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,741 KM

Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this stunning 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof, now available at Lee Munro's Garage. This black beauty boasts a sleek black interior, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 22,741km on the odometer, this Wrangler is practically brand new and ready for adventure.

This 4-wheel drive SUV is packed with features that will make every ride a pleasure. Enjoy the open air with the Sky Roof, or stay warm and comfortable with the heated seats and steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigate with ease using the integrated GPS system.

This Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof offers the perfect blend of off-road capability and luxurious comfort. Visit Lee Munro's Garage today to experience this incredible vehicle firsthand.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  • 4XE Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the thrill of off-roading with the power and fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine.
  • Sky Roof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost with the built-in navigation system.

5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC SERVICE

 

5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK SERVICE

 

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

 

FOR MORE INFO, CALL 888-539-7474

 

FOR MORE INFO, CALL 800-643-2112

 

PREMIUM WRAPPED I/P BEZELS

 

STEEL FRONT BUMPER

 

STEEL REAR BUMPER

 

HEATED FRONT SEATS

 

2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV ENGINE

 

BLACK

 

LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

 

4 ADDITIONAL GALLONS OF GAS

 

CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 29V

 

ACTIVE NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM

 

REMOTE START SYSTEM

 

TIP START

 

BODY COLOR RUBICON HIGHLINE FLARE

 

ALL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONS

 

ALL ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 2TV

 

SPRING - RIGHT REAR

 

REMOVABLE REAR QUARTER WINDOWS

 

SPRING - LEFT REAR

 

SPRING - LEFT FRONT

 

SPRING - RIGHT FRONT

 

SKY ONE-TOUCH POWER TOP

 

BLACK CLEAR COAT

 

50 STATE EMISSIONS

 

97 MPH VEHICLE MAX SPEED CALIBRATION

 

BF GOODRICH BRAND TIRES

 

ALL RADIO EQUIPPED VEHICLES

 

PHEV/EV CHARGE CORD E-MODE 2/LEVEL 1

 

8-SPD AUTO 8P75PH PHEV TRANSMISSION

 

POWER TOP QUARTER WINDOW STORAGE BAG

 

REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER

 

AIR FILTERING

 

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

 

GPS ANTENNA INPUT

 

PREMIUM DOOR TRIM PANEL

 

ONTARIO TIRE SURCHARGE

 

HD RADIO

 

8.4" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

 

APPLE CARPLAY

 

GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO

 

USB HOST FLIP

 

SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN, 1-YR TRIAL

 

INTEGRATED CENTER STACK RADIO

 

INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH

 

LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB

 

FEDERAL A/C EXCISE TAX

 

LEATHER WRAPPED PARK BRAKE HANDLE

 

SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK

 

SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC PLUS

 

4G LTE WI-FI HOT SPOT

 

ALL VP4R RADIOS

 

PRICE PROTECTION - CODE A

 

SOLD VEHICLE

 

SPECIAL SCHEDULING CONDITION VII

 

YEAR OVER YEAR PRICE PROTECTION

 

EASY ORDER

 

ORDER CONVERSION TRACKING

 

SALES DISTRIBUTION TRACKING

 

CANADA REGION GROUP

 

NAFTA REGION

 

COLD WEATHER GROUP

 

STEEL BUMPER GROUP

 

#1 SEAT FOAM CUSHION

 

GPS NAVIGATION

 

ENGLISH/USA LANGUAGE

 

OFF-ROAD INFO PAGES

 

LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL

Packages

29V
ADE
ALX9
AST
DFY
ECX
PX8
STJ
TXA
XC3

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2023 Jeep Wrangler