2023 Jeep Wrangler
4XE Rubicon Sky Roof
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this stunning 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof, now available at Lee Munro's Garage. This black beauty boasts a sleek black interior, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 22,741km on the odometer, this Wrangler is practically brand new and ready for adventure.
This 4-wheel drive SUV is packed with features that will make every ride a pleasure. Enjoy the open air with the Sky Roof, or stay warm and comfortable with the heated seats and steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigate with ease using the integrated GPS system.
This Jeep Wrangler 4XE Rubicon Sky Roof offers the perfect blend of off-road capability and luxurious comfort. Visit Lee Munro's Garage today to experience this incredible vehicle firsthand.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- 4XE Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the thrill of off-roading with the power and fuel efficiency of a hybrid engine.
- Sky Roof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the panoramic sunroof.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained on the go.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost with the built-in navigation system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC SERVICE
5-YEAR SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK SERVICE
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
FOR MORE INFO, CALL 888-539-7474
FOR MORE INFO, CALL 800-643-2112
PREMIUM WRAPPED I/P BEZELS
STEEL FRONT BUMPER
STEEL REAR BUMPER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV ENGINE
BLACK
LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
4 ADDITIONAL GALLONS OF GAS
CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 29V
ACTIVE NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM
REMOTE START SYSTEM
TIP START
BODY COLOR RUBICON HIGHLINE FLARE
ALL AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSIONS
ALL ALUMINUM WHEELS
CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE 2TV
SPRING - RIGHT REAR
REMOVABLE REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
SPRING - LEFT REAR
SPRING - LEFT FRONT
SPRING - RIGHT FRONT
SKY ONE-TOUCH POWER TOP
BLACK CLEAR COAT
50 STATE EMISSIONS
97 MPH VEHICLE MAX SPEED CALIBRATION
BF GOODRICH BRAND TIRES
ALL RADIO EQUIPPED VEHICLES
PHEV/EV CHARGE CORD E-MODE 2/LEVEL 1
8-SPD AUTO 8P75PH PHEV TRANSMISSION
POWER TOP QUARTER WINDOW STORAGE BAG
REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER
AIR FILTERING
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
GPS ANTENNA INPUT
PREMIUM DOOR TRIM PANEL
ONTARIO TIRE SURCHARGE
HD RADIO
8.4" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
APPLE CARPLAY
GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO
USB HOST FLIP
SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN, 1-YR TRIAL
INTEGRATED CENTER STACK RADIO
INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH
LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB
FEDERAL A/C EXCISE TAX
LEATHER WRAPPED PARK BRAKE HANDLE
SIRIUSXM TRAVEL LINK
SIRIUSXM TRAFFIC PLUS
4G LTE WI-FI HOT SPOT
ALL VP4R RADIOS
PRICE PROTECTION - CODE A
SOLD VEHICLE
SPECIAL SCHEDULING CONDITION VII
YEAR OVER YEAR PRICE PROTECTION
EASY ORDER
ORDER CONVERSION TRACKING
SALES DISTRIBUTION TRACKING
CANADA REGION GROUP
NAFTA REGION
COLD WEATHER GROUP
STEEL BUMPER GROUP
#1 SEAT FOAM CUSHION
GPS NAVIGATION
ENGLISH/USA LANGUAGE
OFF-ROAD INFO PAGES
LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL
519-442-1800