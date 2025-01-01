$59,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Acura Integra
Type S
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Precision, power, and performance — the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the ultimate evolution of the legendary nameplate. With its turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and unmistakable design, this one-owner example is a modern enthusiast’s dream.Highlights
One Owner – Only 12,214 km
Finished in Liquid Carbon with Black Interior
6-Speed Manual Transmission with Rev-Match Control
2.0L Turbocharged VTEC Engine – 320 hp / 310 lb-ft torque
Brembo Brakes, Adaptive Dampers, and Sport-Tuned Suspension
Factory 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
Heated Front Sport Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Premium Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Wireless Charging, and HD Camera Suite
Accident-free, one owner, dealer-serviced, and in exceptional condition
A rare opportunity to own Acura’s most acclaimed performance car of the decade — combining the spirit of the Civic Type R with premium comfort and daily drivability. Lightly driven, meticulously maintained, and still under factory warranty.Offered Certified by Lee Munro’s Garage
Every vehicle is hand-selected, fully inspected, and reconditioned for complete peace of mind — and backed by our 72-hour money-back guarantee.
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
