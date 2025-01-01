Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=165 data-end=244><strong data-start=169 data-end=244>2024 Acura Integra Type S – 1 Owner | 12,214 km | Grey | 6-Speed Manual</strong></h3><p data-start=246 data-end=495>Precision, power, and performance — the <strong data-start=286 data-end=315>2024 Acura Integra Type S</strong> is the ultimate evolution of the legendary nameplate. With its turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and unmistakable design, this one-owner example is a modern enthusiast’s dream.</p><h4 data-start=497 data-end=516><strong data-start=502 data-end=516>Highlights</strong></h4><ul data-start=517 data-end=1150><li data-start=517 data-end=551><p data-start=519 data-end=551><strong data-start=519 data-end=549>One Owner – Only 12,214 km</strong></p></li><li data-start=552 data-end=609><p data-start=554 data-end=609>Finished in <strong data-start=566 data-end=583>Liquid Carbon</strong> with <strong data-start=589 data-end=607>Black Interior</strong></p></li><li data-start=610 data-end=668><p data-start=612 data-end=668><strong data-start=612 data-end=643>6-Speed Manual Transmission</strong> with Rev-Match Control</p></li><li data-start=669 data-end=734><p data-start=671 data-end=734><strong data-start=671 data-end=704>2.0L Turbocharged VTEC Engine</strong> – 320 hp / 310 lb-ft torque</p></li><li data-start=735 data-end=810><p data-start=737 data-end=810><strong data-start=737 data-end=754>Brembo Brakes</strong>, <strong data-start=756 data-end=776>Adaptive Dampers</strong>, and <strong data-start=782 data-end=808>Sport-Tuned Suspension</strong></p></li><li data-start=811 data-end=882><p data-start=813 data-end=882><strong data-start=813 data-end=845>Factory 19-inch Alloy Wheels</strong> with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires</p></li><li data-start=883 data-end=969><p data-start=885 data-end=969><strong data-start=885 data-end=913>Heated Front Sport Seats</strong>, <strong data-start=915 data-end=944>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong>, and <strong data-start=950 data-end=967>Premium Audio</strong></p></li><li data-start=970 data-end=1070><p data-start=972 data-end=1070><strong data-start=972 data-end=1004>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong>, <strong data-start=1006 data-end=1020>Navigation</strong>, <strong data-start=1022 data-end=1043>Wireless Charging</strong>, and <strong data-start=1049 data-end=1068>HD Camera Suite</strong></p></li><li data-start=1071 data-end=1150><p data-start=1073 data-end=1150><strong data-start=1073 data-end=1148>Accident-free, one owner, dealer-serviced, and in exceptional condition</strong></p></li></ul><h4 data-start=1152 data-end=1184><strong data-start=1157 data-end=1184>Why This Integra Type S</strong></h4><p data-start=1185 data-end=1431>A rare opportunity to own Acura’s most acclaimed performance car of the decade — combining the spirit of the Civic Type R with premium comfort and daily drivability. Lightly driven, meticulously maintained, and still under <strong data-start=1408 data-end=1428>factory warranty</strong>.</p><h4 data-start=1433 data-end=1481><strong data-start=1438 data-end=1481>Offered Certified by Lee Munro’s Garage</strong></h4><p> </p><p data-start=1482 data-end=1635>Every vehicle is <strong data-start=1499 data-end=1552>hand-selected, fully inspected, and reconditioned</strong> for complete peace of mind — and backed by our <strong data-start=1600 data-end=1632>72-hour money-back guarantee</strong>.</p>

2024 Acura Integra

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Acura Integra

Type S

Watch This Vehicle
13192328

2024 Acura Integra

Type S

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1763576514
  2. 1763576514
  3. 1763576514
  4. 1763576514
  5. 1763576514
  6. 1763576514
  7. 1763576515
  8. 1763576515
  9. 1763576515
  10. 1763576515
  11. 1763576516
  12. 1763576515
  13. 1763576515
  14. 1763576515
  15. 1763576515
  16. 1763576515
  17. 1763576515
  18. 1763576515
  19. 1763576515
  20. 1763576515
  21. 1763576515
  22. 1763576515
  23. 1763576515
  24. 1763576515
  25. 1763576515
  26. 1763576516
  27. 1763576516
  28. 1763576516
  29. 1763576516
  30. 1763576516
  31. 1763576516
  32. 1763576516
  33. 1763576516
  34. 1763576516
  35. 1763576516
  36. 1763576516
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE5G91RA800285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2024 Acura Integra Type S – 1 Owner | 12,214 km | Grey | 6-Speed Manual

Precision, power, and performance — the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the ultimate evolution of the legendary nameplate. With its turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and unmistakable design, this one-owner example is a modern enthusiast’s dream.

Highlights

  • One Owner – Only 12,214 km

  • Finished in Liquid Carbon with Black Interior

  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission with Rev-Match Control

  • 2.0L Turbocharged VTEC Engine – 320 hp / 310 lb-ft torque

  • Brembo Brakes, Adaptive Dampers, and Sport-Tuned Suspension

  • Factory 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

  • Heated Front Sport Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, and Premium Audio

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Wireless Charging, and HD Camera Suite

  • Accident-free, one owner, dealer-serviced, and in exceptional condition

Why This Integra Type S

A rare opportunity to own Acura’s most acclaimed performance car of the decade — combining the spirit of the Civic Type R with premium comfort and daily drivability. Lightly driven, meticulously maintained, and still under factory warranty.

Offered Certified by Lee Munro’s Garage

 

Every vehicle is hand-selected, fully inspected, and reconditioned for complete peace of mind — and backed by our 72-hour money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2003 Porsche Boxster S for sale in Paris, ON
2003 Porsche Boxster S 97,292 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD for sale in Paris, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 2dr Cabriolet 335is RWD 73,448 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG for sale in Paris, ON
2014 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4DR ELITE PKG 109,585 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2024 Acura Integra