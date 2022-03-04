$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
613-631-0139
2003 Toyota Camry Solara
SLE
Location
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8640011
- VIN: 2T1FF28P83C885810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 152,969 KM
Vehicle Description
This one is in very nice condition.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
