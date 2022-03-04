Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Camry Solara

152,969 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Camry Solara

2003 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Camry Solara

SLE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640059
  • VIN: 2T1FF28P83C885810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 152,969 KM

Vehicle Description

This one is in very nice condition.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2003 Toyota Camry So...
 152,969 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma D...
 59,753 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 102,937 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory