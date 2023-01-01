Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

95,025 KM

$22,904

+ tax & licensing
$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

95,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10088664
  Stock #: P2630
  VIN: WDBWK56F06F129115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Air Scarf

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

