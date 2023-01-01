$22,904+ tax & licensing
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK
350
Location
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10088664
- Stock #: P2630
- VIN: WDBWK56F06F129115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Air Scarf
