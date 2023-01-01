Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

116,708 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U18PA32293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5592a
  • Mileage 116,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Bucket Seats
Tonneau Cover

Exterior

tinted windows
Fog Lamps

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

