Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

Contact Seller
2008 Lincoln Town Car

2008 Lincoln Town Car

Signature Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lincoln Town Car

Signature Limited

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,526KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259623
  • Stock #: 652761
  • VIN: 2LNHM82V88X652761
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Cassette
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murphy Ford

2019 Ford Flex limited
 41,896 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 47,025 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 78,873 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-6861

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory