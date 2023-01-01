Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

81,358 KM

Details Features

$17,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10093053
  2. 10093053
  3. 10093053
  4. 10093053
  5. 10093053
  6. 10093053
  7. 10093053
  8. 10093053
  9. 10093053
  10. 10093053
  11. 10093053
  12. 10093053
  13. 10093053
  14. 10093053
  15. 10093053
  16. 10093053
  17. 10093053
  18. 10093053
  19. 10093053
  20. 10093053
  21. 10093053
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,904

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10093053
  • Stock #: P2613-3
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E36C9138447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 81,358 KM
$17,904 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz S...
 95,025 KM
$22,904 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra T...
 89,613 KM
$42,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory