2012 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7781727

7781727 Stock #: B51217

B51217 VIN: 1FT7X2BT4CEB51217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metall

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # B51217

Mileage 247,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.