Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

94,842 KM

Details Description Features

$36,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1687529074
  2. 1687529073
  3. 1687529073
  4. 1687529073
  5. 1687529072
  6. 1687529074
  7. 1687529074
  8. 1687529074
  9. 1687529075
  10. 1687529075
  11. 1687529074
  12. 1687529074
  13. 1687529074
  14. 1687529074
  15. 1687529073
  16. 1687529074
  17. 1687529075
  18. 1687529072
  19. 1687529074
  20. 1687529074
  21. 1687529074
  22. 1687529074
  23. 1687529074
  24. 1687529074
  25. 1687529072
  26. 1687529071
  27. 1687529074
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,904

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10102401
  • VIN: WDDPK5HA8CF019518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 94,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 94,842 KM
$36,904 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 81,358 KM
$17,904 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra T...
 89,613 KM
$42,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory