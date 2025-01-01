Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this pristine 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan, with a comfortable gray interior, is ready to be your next dependable ride. With only 127,011 km on the odometer, this Sentra has plenty of life left to offer. Its the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways, all while keeping your wallet happy at the pump.</p><p>This Sentra offers a smooth and effortless driving experience thanks to its responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a modern CVT transmission. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. The four-door design offers easy access for passengers and ample space for cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals, couples, or small families. Visit Westland Auto Sales and experience this Sentra for yourself!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Efficiency:</strong> The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is known for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money on your daily commute and beyond.</li><li><strong>Seamless Shifting:</strong> The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) provides a smooth and virtually unnoticeable shifting experience.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> The gray interior offers a clean and inviting space for both the driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Nissan has built a reputation for dependability, and this Sentra is ready to keep you moving.</li><li><strong>Practical Sedan Design:</strong> The four-door sedan body style offers easy access to the front and rear seats, making it a functional and convenient vehicle.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Nissan Sentra

127,011 KM

$8,877

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

13174667

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,877

+ taxes & licensing

127,011KM
VIN 3N1AB6APXCL736984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,011 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$8,877

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2012 Nissan Sentra