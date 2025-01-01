$8,877+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$8,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this pristine 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This sleek white sedan, with a comfortable gray interior, is ready to be your next dependable ride. With only 127,011 km on the odometer, this Sentra has plenty of life left to offer. It's the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways, all while keeping your wallet happy at the pump.
This Sentra offers a smooth and effortless driving experience thanks to its responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a modern CVT transmission. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. The four-door design offers easy access for passengers and ample space for cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals, couples, or small families. Visit Westland Auto Sales and experience this Sentra for yourself!
Here are some of the standout features:
- Fuel-sipping Efficiency: The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is known for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money on your daily commute and beyond.
- Seamless Shifting: The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) provides a smooth and virtually unnoticeable shifting experience.
- Comfortable Interior: The gray interior offers a clean and inviting space for both the driver and passengers.
- Reliable Performance: Nissan has built a reputation for dependability, and this Sentra is ready to keep you moving.
- Practical Sedan Design: The four-door sedan body style offers easy access to the front and rear seats, making it a functional and convenient vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
613-735-2566