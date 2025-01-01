$16,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry
4DR SDN V6 AUTO SE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this stunning, used 2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This eye-catching red Camry is a fantastic blend of practicality and performance, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With its sleek sedan body style and comfortable black interior, this Camry is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. This well-maintained vehicle has 171,213 km on the odometer and is ready for a new owner to enjoy.
This Camry SE doesn't just offer a comfortable ride; it comes packed with features to elevate your driving experience. Here's a sneak peek at some of what makes this car special:
- Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 3.5L V6 engine, delivering impressive power and performance.
- Sporty Sophistication: The SE trim adds a touch of sporty flair to the Camry's already classic design.
- Effortless Driving: Enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
- Confident Handling: With front-wheel drive, this Camry offers stable handling in various road conditions.
- Built to Last: Toyota's reputation for reliability means you can count on this Camry for years of dependable service.
