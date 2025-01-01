Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this stunning, used 2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This eye-catching red Camry is a fantastic blend of practicality and performance, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With its sleek sedan body style and comfortable black interior, this Camry is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. This well-maintained vehicle has 171,213 km on the odometer and is ready for a new owner to enjoy.</p><p>This Camry SE doesnt just offer a comfortable ride; it comes packed with features to elevate your driving experience. Heres a sneak peek at some of what makes this car special:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Power:</strong> Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 3.5L V6 engine, delivering impressive power and performance.</li><li><strong>Sporty Sophistication:</strong> The SE trim adds a touch of sporty flair to the Camrys already classic design.</li><li><strong>Effortless Driving:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.</li><li><strong>Confident Handling:</strong> With front-wheel drive, this Camry offers stable handling in various road conditions.</li><li><strong>Built to Last:</strong> Toyotas reputation for reliability means you can count on this Camry for years of dependable service.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Toyota Camry

171,213 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN V6 AUTO SE

12551819

2012 Toyota Camry

4DR SDN V6 AUTO SE

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,213KM
VIN 4T1BK1FK2CU516953

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,213 KM

Looking for a reliable and sporty sedan? Check out this stunning, used 2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto SE, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This eye-catching red Camry is a fantastic blend of practicality and performance, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With its sleek sedan body style and comfortable black interior, this Camry is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. This well-maintained vehicle has 171,213 km on the odometer and is ready for a new owner to enjoy.

This Camry SE doesn't just offer a comfortable ride; it comes packed with features to elevate your driving experience. Here's a sneak peek at some of what makes this car special:

  • Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of the road with the robust 3.5L V6 engine, delivering impressive power and performance.
  • Sporty Sophistication: The SE trim adds a touch of sporty flair to the Camry's already classic design.
  • Effortless Driving: Enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
  • Confident Handling: With front-wheel drive, this Camry offers stable handling in various road conditions.
  • Built to Last: Toyota's reputation for reliability means you can count on this Camry for years of dependable service.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
