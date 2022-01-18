Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

107,962 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,962KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8147818
  • Stock #: P2405-1
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ8CM394943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,962 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

