Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,962KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8147818
- Stock #: P2405-1
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ8CM394943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,962 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
