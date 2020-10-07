2013 Dodge Journey

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
12V centre console pwr outlet
Premium instrument cluster display
Sentry key theft deterrent system
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
Interior Observation Mirror
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Premium Instrument Cluster
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Remote proximity keyless entry
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system
Performance body-colour fascias
Dimpled leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
Auto air conditioning w/dual zone control -inc: air filtering
Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.