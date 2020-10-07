2013 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Dual-note horn Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Intermittent Wipers Passenger Assist Handles Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps Remote Start System Glove Box Lamp Front/rear floor mats Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer 12V aux pwr outlet 12V centre console pwr outlet Floor console w/armrest Premium instrument cluster display Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Comfort Heated Steering Wheel 2nd row in-floor storage bins Passenger seat cushion storage bin Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted windshield Power Options Pwr door locks Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour grille

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tip Start Cargo Compartment Cover Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Door sill scuff pads Tilt/telescopic steering column Liftgate flood lamp Floor carpeting Cargo tie down loops Headlamp Off Time Delay active head restraints Front height adjustable shoulder belts Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Rear door child protection locks Body-colour mirrors Premium Instrument Cluster Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Vehicle info centre Remote proximity keyless entry P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires LED tail lamps Front/rear aimable LED lamps Passenger fold-flat seat 240-km/h speedometer Child seat anchor system LATCH ready 6-way pwr driver adjust Rear reclining fold-flat seat Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down 115V aux pwr outlet CHMSL Lamp Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust Cora tire pressure monitoring system Driver knee-bolster airbag Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system Performance body-colour fascias Dimpled leather-wrapped shift knob Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors Auto air conditioning w/dual zone control -inc: air filtering Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.