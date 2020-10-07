Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

115,375 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

R/T Rallye

Location

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138948
  • Stock #: 525602
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEG9DT525602

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 525602
  • Mileage 115,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Dual-note horn
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
12V aux pwr outlet
12V centre console pwr outlet
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Heated Steering Wheel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Pwr door locks
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour grille
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Cargo Compartment Cover
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Door sill scuff pads
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Floor carpeting
Cargo tie down loops
Headlamp Off Time Delay
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Body-colour mirrors
Premium Instrument Cluster
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Remote proximity keyless entry
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
Front/rear aimable LED lamps
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
6-way pwr driver adjust
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
115V aux pwr outlet
CHMSL Lamp
Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system
Performance body-colour fascias
Dimpled leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
Auto air conditioning w/dual zone control -inc: air filtering
Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

