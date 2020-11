2013 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Personal Safety System AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Convenience Remote Keyless Entry INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Overhead Console Front centre console w/armrest SecuriCode keyless entry keypad Halogen headlamps w/autolamp Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Trim Body-coloured door handles Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Message Centre outside temp display Rear centre armrest Dual visors w/mirrors Wheel nut wrench & jack Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Chrome beltline moulding Driver seatback map pocket (4) cup holders Ice Blue lit gauge cluster Front dual-stage airbags Rear body-coloured spoiler Front/rear body-coloured fascias Narrow wheel arch extension Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar Body-coloured pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions 1st/2nd row floor mats Driver left footrest Urethane tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/speed & audio controls Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down -inc: front/rear disable Pwr automatic locking doors (1) front/(1) rear pwr points 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point* (2) front/(2) rear grab handles (2) 2nd row coat hooks Lighting -inc: illuminated entry map lights centre dome cargo area 2-position flat-load floor Cargo floor hooks Emergency brake assist system Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags Smart occupant sensing airbags 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners Child rear safety locks P235/55R17 all-season OWL tires MyFord w/4 colour display

