2013 Ford F-150

127,786 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8410071
  • Stock #: FC15469
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET5DFC15469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,786 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
HD shock absorbers
4-wheel drive
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Chrome front/rear step bumpers w/body-colour upper fascia
Chrome grille surround -inc: chrome 2-bar-style insert
Display Centre
SPEED CONTROL
Pwr windows
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
Manual air conditioning
outside temp display
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Front/rear aux pwr point
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Manual tilt steering column
COMPASS DISPLAY
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel -inc: audio controls, SYNC controls
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

