2013 Ford F-150

223,135 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XL

2013 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

223,135KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8650318
  • Stock #: A76704
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM6DFA76704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 223,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Black manual mirrors
17" silver painted styled steel wheels
Bright headlamps
Rear window solar tint glass
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
Display Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Black urethane steering wheel
Manual tilt steering column
BLACK VINYL FLOORING
Integrated map lamps
Front aux pwr point
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

