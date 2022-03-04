$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
223,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8650318
- Stock #: A76704
- VIN: 1FTEX1CM6DFA76704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 223,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
HD shock absorbers
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Single Exhaust
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
6-1/2' pickup box
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Black manual mirrors
17" silver painted styled steel wheels
Bright headlamps
Rear window solar tint glass
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
Display Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Black urethane steering wheel
Manual tilt steering column
BLACK VINYL FLOORING
Integrated map lamps
Front aux pwr point
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Hill start assist
Side-impact airbags
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
