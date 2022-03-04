2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8650318

8650318 Stock #: A76704

A76704 VIN: 1FTEX1CM6DFA76704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 223,135 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Pwr rack & pinion steering HD shock absorbers Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs 2-ton jack 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (4) cargo box tie down hooks Front Coil Springs Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Single Exhaust 3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine) Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery 6-1/2' pickup box Exterior CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Black manual mirrors 17" silver painted styled steel wheels Bright headlamps Rear window solar tint glass Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia Interior Display Centre glove box Manual air conditioning Front passenger visor vanity mirror Securilock anti-theft ignition Black urethane steering wheel Manual tilt steering column BLACK VINYL FLOORING Integrated map lamps Front aux pwr point Front passenger grab handle Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes 2-way driver/front passenger headrests Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dual note horn Hill start assist Side-impact airbags Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Autolock features for child safety seats Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.