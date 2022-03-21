Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

53,058 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L Manual with A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

L Manual with A/C

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8801387
  2. 8801387
  3. 8801387
  4. 8801387
  5. 8801387
  6. 8801387
  7. 8801387
  8. 8801387
  9. 8801387
  10. 8801387
  11. 8801387
  12. 8801387
  13. 8801387
  14. 8801387
  15. 8801387
  16. 8801387
  17. 8801387
  18. 8801387
  19. 8801387
  20. 8801387
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801387
  • Stock #: W0277-1
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH441297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2016 Toyota 4Runner ...
 112,952 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE
 99,008 KM
$22,904 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler S...
 37,923 KM
$55,404 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory