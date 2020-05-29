2013 Nissan Titan

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Power Options
-
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Bed Liner
- Back-Up Camera
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.