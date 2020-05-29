Menu
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4X4

Location

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

  • 146,330KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5154014
  • Stock #: U0383-1
  • VIN: 5TFBY5F18DX273876
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Carfax Shows No Reported Damage.  No open recalls or campaigns at time of listing

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

